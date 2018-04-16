At the beginning of the year, Nokia announced a new and improved version of its Nokia 6 mid-range phone. The device was initially limited to the Chinese markets, but now just a few months later, it's already available in the United States.

The new Nokia 6 offers a lot of improvements over its predecessor, but its biggest change has to do with the processor it's touting. Where last year's model used the underpowered Snapdragon 430, the 2018 variant steps up to a much more capable Snapdragon 630.

In addition to the new processing tech, the Nokia 6 (2018) also offers an aluminum unibody design, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 5.5-inch screen with a 1920 x 1080 resolution, and a 3,000 mAh battery.

You can buy the Nokia 6 (2018) for $269.99 in the U.S., and it's already available on Amazon and Walmart for that price.

The phone was also recently made available in the United Kingdom through Carphone Warehouse, and while it starts out at £229 if you buy it SIM-free, there are a number of bundles available that help to cut costs if you buy it through one of the available contract deals.

See at Amazon