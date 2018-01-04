Updates in all the right places.

The Nokia 6 was one of the many Nokia phones released in 2017, and although it wasn't the best budget phone we saw throughout the year, it still put up a solid fight and offered a tremendous amount of value thanks to steep discounts offered by Amazon's Prime Exclusive system. We're expecting a refresh at some point this year, and thanks to a Chinese retailer, we now have a clear look at the Nokia 6 (2018) in all of its glory.

Starting off with the design, the Nokia 6 is once again made out of aluminum (6000 series this time around) and will be available in two different colors – black with gold accents and white with copper accents. The bezels appear to be trimmed down compared to last year's Nokia 6, and because of this, the capacitive navigation buttons have been moved on-screen and the fingerprint sensor is now on the back below the camera.

The display is once again 5.5-inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and although it's not directly mentioned, our guess is that Nokia will once again use an LED panel rather than AMOLED. Also here is a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP front camera, 3,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging, and 32 or 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.

One of Harish's biggest complaints about the 2017 Nokia 6 was with its performance. The phone shipped with the Snapdragon 430, and while it's a perfectly fine processor, it struggled to power the Nokia 6's 1080p display. This time around, Nokia is using the much more capable Snapdragon 630 and pairing it with an increased 4GB RAM.

The Nokia 6 (2018) will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and according to the site it's listed on, pre-orders will begin January 10. As for price, the 32GB model is listed at €191 and the 64GB variant is €216.

CES 2018 is right around the corner, and assuming this information is correct, we can probably expect an official announcement from Nokia next week.

