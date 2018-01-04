Updates in all the right places.
The Nokia 6 was one of the many Nokia phones released in 2017, and although it wasn't the best budget phone we saw throughout the year, it still put up a solid fight and offered a tremendous amount of value thanks to steep discounts offered by Amazon's Prime Exclusive system. We're expecting a refresh at some point this year, and thanks to a Chinese retailer, we now have a clear look at the Nokia 6 (2018) in all of its glory.
Starting off with the design, the Nokia 6 is once again made out of aluminum (6000 series this time around) and will be available in two different colors – black with gold accents and white with copper accents. The bezels appear to be trimmed down compared to last year's Nokia 6, and because of this, the capacitive navigation buttons have been moved on-screen and the fingerprint sensor is now on the back below the camera.
The display is once again 5.5-inches with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and although it's not directly mentioned, our guess is that Nokia will once again use an LED panel rather than AMOLED. Also here is a 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 8MP front camera, 3,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging, and 32 or 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB.
One of Harish's biggest complaints about the 2017 Nokia 6 was with its performance. The phone shipped with the Snapdragon 430, and while it's a perfectly fine processor, it struggled to power the Nokia 6's 1080p display. This time around, Nokia is using the much more capable Snapdragon 630 and pairing it with an increased 4GB RAM.
The Nokia 6 (2018) will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and according to the site it's listed on, pre-orders will begin January 10. As for price, the 32GB model is listed at €191 and the 64GB variant is €216.
CES 2018 is right around the corner, and assuming this information is correct, we can probably expect an official announcement from Nokia next week.
Reader comments
Oh my..
The look of a phone is usually the least of my concern but damn that black with gold accent is sick.
Better
Shipping with Nougat? Come on, man
Excatly! It's a flagsip, and shouldn't it have the latest OS, especially since Oreo has been out like 4-5 months?
Just a thought. :)
Huh? Nokia 6 is NOT a flagship. Should've been obvious with the SD630.
Some people don't read...
Only this is not a flagship phone...
It cost around $250... far from a flagship.
The international version will have Oreo.
Shipping in 2018 with Nougat. What garbage.
Could have shrunk the bottom "chin" bezel.
All you guys complaining about this phone launching with Andriod 7.1.1 and not having Oreo, Humor me this. how many of you waiting for Samsung to push Oreo OTA. Stop crying about everything and enjoy the phone, Nokia will probably will push Oreo soon.
Agree. Here Note8 and still waiting for O.
They will release it soon, but the problem is that's 1 less year of updates you'll get because it isn't starting on O. There's no excuse for releasing a phone right now on Nougat. That's ridiculous.
I am already running Oreo on my Nokia 8, and the beta version of Oreo has been available for the Nokia 6 since December. I bet when the phone becomes available worldwide, as soon as the new owners boot up the phone it will download/install Oreo.
Why is it not on Oreo?
To save money (cause I'm NOT spending over $300 for a phone anymore), this is a GOOD trend!! I applaud Moto and Nokia for making great affordable phones!! I'm loving my Moto G5 Plus!! *Stock Android is the way to go!!
If I fine out that this phone is GSM only, I'm going to be pissed!! I'M NOT LEAVING Verizon!!