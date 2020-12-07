What you need to know
- A new leak has revealed the key specs of HMD Global's upcoming Nokia 5.4.
- The phone will come with a 6.39-inch HD+ screen and a Snapdragon 662 chipset.
- HMD Global is expected to unveil the Nokia 5.4 sometime in the coming weeks.
HMD Global is soon expected to a new budget phone to succeed the Nokia 5.3. The upcoming phone, expected to be called the Nokia 5.4, was spotted on the FCC website last week. An alleged specs sheet of the Nokia 5.4 has now surfaced, courtesy of the folks over at MySmartPrice.
As per the leak, the Nokia 5.4 will have a 6.39-inch display with HD+ resolution and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset. On the back of the phone will be a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the Nokia 5.4 will come equipped with a 16MP camera on the front.
The smartphone is also tipped to have a 4000mAh battery, a USB-C port, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Disappointingly, however, the phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Since it is expected to be part of the Android One program, however, it will likely be updated to Android 11 a few weeks after its release.
While there's no word yet on exactly when the phone will be launched, it is likely that the Nokia 5.4 will be unveiled within the next few weeks.
Nokia 5.3
The Nokia 5.3 is worth considering if you're looking for a budget phone with clean software and good battery life. It also delivers reliable performance, thanks to the Snapdragon 665 chipset under its hood.
