What you need to know
- Nokia 5.4 is the latest addition to HMD Global's lineup of affordable Android One phones.
- It comes with a 6.39-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 chipset, and quad rear cameras with a 48MP main sensor.
- The phone will retail for €189 ($230) in Europe.
HMD Global took the wraps off the Nokia 5.3 in March this year, alongside the Nokia 8.3 5G and Android Go-powered Nokia 1.3. Nine months later, HMD Global is back with a new budget phone to take on some of the best cheap Android phones on the market. The Nokia 5.4 isn't a big upgrade over its predecessor, but promises a significantly improved camera experience.
HMD Global's latest budget phone sports a 6.39-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the top, housing a 16MP selfie camera. It is powered by Qualcomm's 11nm Snapdragon 662 chipset, which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Around the back of the phone is a quad-camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor.
Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery. Like the Nokia 5.3, however, the Nokia 5.4 lacks fast charging support. The phone will ship with Android 10 out of the box, but an update to Android 11 is expected to be released in the first quarter of 2021.
The phone will be available for €189 ($230) in Europe in Blue and Purple color options. Aside from Europe, the phone will soon be released in other markets across the globe, including North America and India.
Nokia 2.3
The Nokia 2.3 is among the most affordable Android One phones you can buy right now. While it only packs modest hardware, the phone offers a modern design and comes with the promise of regular security updates and two major OS upgrades.
