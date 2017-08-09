Nokia is keeping its users safe and secure.

For most Android users, the monthly security updates aren't actually monthly, with a lot of manufacturers opting for either a quarterly or a "LOL" schedule. HMD Global, recent licensee of the Nokia name, promised that it would keep up with security and feature updates, even on its lowest end phones. It's a new month with a new security update, and HMD/Nokia appears to be doing just that.

The Nokia 5 and 6 began receiving their August security updates this week, just a few days after the official release from Google.

Google makes security updates available to manufacturers about midway through the previous month, so it's great to see a small newcomer complete a quick turn around and keep users safe. Our forum users have noted that Nokia also delivered the June and July security updates in a timely manner, so Nokia is starting to set a pattern for itself. This is especially important because a high profile exploit from Broadcom Wi-Fi modems was patched with the July security patch.

Additionally, HMD has confirmed that even the cheaper Nokia 3 will receive an update to Android 8.0, though the company did not provide a timeline for that update, or for an Android 8.0 upgrade for the Nokia 5 and 6. Based on the track record so far, we can expect a fast turn around.

