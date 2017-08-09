Nokia is keeping its users safe and secure.
For most Android users, the monthly security updates aren't actually monthly, with a lot of manufacturers opting for either a quarterly or a "LOL" schedule. HMD Global, recent licensee of the Nokia name, promised that it would keep up with security and feature updates, even on its lowest end phones. It's a new month with a new security update, and HMD/Nokia appears to be doing just that.
The Nokia 5 and 6 began receiving their August security updates this week, just a few days after the official release from Google.
Google makes security updates available to manufacturers about midway through the previous month, so it's great to see a small newcomer complete a quick turn around and keep users safe. Our forum users have noted that Nokia also delivered the June and July security updates in a timely manner, so Nokia is starting to set a pattern for itself. This is especially important because a high profile exploit from Broadcom Wi-Fi modems was patched with the July security patch.
Additionally, HMD has confirmed that even the cheaper Nokia 3 will receive an update to Android 8.0, though the company did not provide a timeline for that update, or for an Android 8.0 upgrade for the Nokia 5 and 6. Based on the track record so far, we can expect a fast turn around.
Reader comments
Good to see nokia doing this as they are back after a long gap..their are doing well in getting trust from their loyal buyer...i hope nokia 8 or nokia 9 comes with all we hope in a flagship..i would love to buy one
I need them to release a reasonably priced (and reasonably sized) phone with a snapdragon 626 or 630. I'd be all for it.
That's great news! I'm sure their Flagships are going to be the same. I'm glad Nokia is back in the game. Their next flagship will be mine for sure. Been waiting for this
Good job, Nokia.
I'm looking forward to seeing the Nokia8 next week.
Pretty awesome 2 month time period in front of us from mid August to mid September- Nokia8, Note8, V30, iPhone 8, and finally, the Pixel 2's.
I'm looking forward to the 2cd half of the year releases much more than the 1st half.
Good to hear and this just proves that Nokia in 2017 isn't just a nostalgia train and actually have something to offer on the table. Good job HMD and I hope this continues and I'll be on board again in the future.
I wish other companies i.e. Samsung, could be this effective or willing to push out timely updates. Good on Nokia