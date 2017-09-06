Nokia is beating every other manufacturer when it comes to monthly security updates.

Nokia said that it will deliver monthly security updates to its phones, and it's continuing to do just that. The Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 picked up the August security patch a few days after Google rolled out the update, and now the Nokia 5 is picking up the September security update alongside the Pixels.

According to Nokia Power User, the 142MB update is now rolling out to Nokia 5 units. Here's a gist of what's fixed in the September security patch:

The main issue this month revolves, once again, around a vulnerability in the media framework that, when paired with exploitative code, could remotely execute malware on a user's device.

Some of these patches go back to Android 4.4 KitKat.

A runtime bug has been patched that would allow a remote user to execute code that could cause an app to hang.

Broadcom has once again issued a number of patches for its Wi-Fi drivers.

MediaTek and Qualcomm have each patched a number of drivers that could potentially allow remote attackers to execute code.

Nokia is also committing to roll out the Oreo update to all four devices in its portfolio, including the MediaTek MT6737-powered Nokia 3.