Late last month, Nokia took the wraps off of three new mid-to-low range Android phones . One of the handsets the company announced, the Nokia 3.1 (or Nokia 3 (2018)), is now officially up for pre-order in the United States.

The Nokia 3.1 is an Android One phone, meaning that it comes with a Google-endorsed build of Android and promises for fast software updates and regular security patches. Powering the handset is the octa-core MediaTek 6750 processor and 2GB RAM.

Android One promises some performance and consistency not typically seen at this price.

You get 16GB of storage for saving local files, and if that's not enough room, you can easily expand it with a microSD card. There's also a 13MP rear-facing camera, 8MP front camera, and a 2990mAh battery.

On the front of the Nokia 3.1 is a modern-feeling 18:9 screen that measures in at 5.2-inches with a resolution of 1440x720. The back is made out of polycarbonate, but an aluminum frame adds some welcome heft and a premium feel to the phone — and really, at this price you don't expect anything more than that. The Nokia 3.1 comes in three colors — black, blue and white — with different accenting metal frame colors.

The Nokia 3.1 carries a price tag of just $159, and pre-orders are live on Amazon right now with Best Buy and B&H to follow. If you'd rather wait for the instant gratification of having it arrive right after ordering, the phone officially launches in the U.S. on July 2.

See at Amazon