HMD Global unveiled the 2018 refresh to the Nokia 6 earlier this year, and the company is now doing the same for the rest of its budget lineup. The Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and the Nokia 5.1 slot in at the same price points as their predecessors, offering key updates that make them competitive in the latter half of 2018. The key change for 2018 is that the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 are making the switch to an 18:9 form factor, much like the mid-range Nokia 7 Plus. The Nokia 3.1 continues to be powered by a MediaTek chipset — like the Nokia 3 — but this time around HMD is using a MediaTek SoC in the Nokia 5.1 as well, touting significant gains in performance. What hasn't changed is HMD's commitment to timely updates. The Nokia 3.1 and 5.1 are based on Android One, and will receive two platform updates as well as three years' worth of security patches. The Nokia 2.1, meanwhile, is becoming a part of the Android Go initiative. The phone comes with lightweight versions of popular Google services, including Search, Gmail, Assistant, Maps, and YouTube, and will also receive fast updates. Here's everything you need to know about HMD's latest phones.

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1: Specs Category Nokia 2.1 Nokia 3.1 Nokia 5.1 Operating system Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.5-inch 16:9 720p (1280x720)

Oleophobic coating 5.2-inch 18:9 HD+ (1440x720)

Oleophobic coating

Gorilla Glass 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160x1080)

Gorilla Glass Chipset Quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425

4x1.40GHz Cortex A53 Octa-core MediaTek MT6750

8x1.50GHz Cortex A3 Octa-core MediaTek Helio P18

Up to 2.0GHz GPU Adreno 308 Mali-T860 MP2 Mali T720 MP3 RAM 1GB 2GB/3GB 2GB/3GB Storage 8GB 16GB/32GB 16GB/32GB MicroSD slot Yes Yes Yes Rear camera 8MP 13MP 16MP Front camera 5MP 8MP 8MP Battery 4000mAh 2990mAh 2970mAh Charging MicroUSB 2.0 MicroUSB 2.0 MicroUSB 2.0 Security Passcode Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2

OTG, 3.5mm jack Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

OTG, 3.5mm jack Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

FM radio, 3.5mm jack Dimensions 153.6 x 77.6 x 9.67mm

174g 146.25 x 68.65 x 8.7mm

138.3g 151.1 x 70.73 x 8.27mm Colors Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, Grey/Silver Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, White/Iron Copper, Tempered Blue, Black Nokia 5.1: Same great design, now 40% faster

Like last year's Nokia 5, the chassis of the Nokia 5.1 is milled out of series 6000 aluminum, and the phone is one of the most durable in this category. The phone sports rounded edges and a "satin" finish at the back, and the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back of the device. The unibody design eliminates the need for antenna lines, resulting in a cleaner look. The switch to an 18:9 form factor has allowed HMD to fit a larger 5.5-inch display — up 0.3 inches from the Nokia 5 — in a body 2mm narrower than last year's model. The Nokia 5.1 also comes with a FHD+ panel with a pixel density of 443PPI, significantly higher than the 5.2-inch 720p panel used in last year's model. There's also 2.5D curved glass along the sides, and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the key change is that the Nokia 5.1 is now powered by a MediaTek Helio P18 chipset, with HMD saying the octa-core SoC delivers 40% more performance over last year's Snapdragon 430. We haven't really seen the Helio P18 on any mainstream devices yet (MediaTek's website doesn't even list it), but it comes with eight CPU cores clocked up to 2.0GHz and a Mali T720 GPU. Elsewhere, the Nokia 5.1 features 2GB of RAM with 16GB of storage, or 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of storage, microSD slot, 8MP front shooter, FM radio, NFC (in select markets), Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2970mAh battery (30mAh less than last year). The rear camera has been upgraded, and is now a 16MP unit that has PDAF and dual-tone flash. The Nokia 5.1 will be going on sale from July, with the 2GB version available for €189 and the 3GB variant retailing for €219. You'll be able to choose from three color options: Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black, with the last variant launching a few weeks later. Nokia 3.1: 18:9 display and double the number of cores

HMD said that the Nokia 3 was its most successful model on Android, and the company is rolling out key upgrades for 2018. The Nokia 3.1 is picking up a 5.2-inch HD+ (1440x720) display and is powered by the 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset. HMD is touting a 50% boost in performance from the quad-core MediaTek MT6737. The design sees an aluminum mid-frame with chamfered edges and a polycarbonate back, much like last year's model. Other specs include 2GB/3GB of RAM, 16GB/32GB of internal storage, microSD slot, 13MP camera, 8MP front camera, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2990mAh battery. The phone will be sold in three color options — Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, and White/Iron — and you'll be able to pick it up starting June. The base 2GB variant will retail for €139, and the 3GB option will set you back €169. Nokia 2.1: Huge battery paired with Android Go