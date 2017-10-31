The Nokia 2 is a €99 phone with a huge battery.
After weeks of leaks and rumors, HMD Global unveiled its latest entry-level handset, the Nokia 2. The phone is now official in India, and will be heading to other markets shortly. The Nokia 2 is positioned below the Nokia 3, and is aimed at the entry-level segment.
The highlight of the Nokia 2 is the huge 4100mAh battery, with HMD stating that the phone will deliver a two-day battery life. Here's what's on offer with the device:
|Category
|Spec
|Operating System
|Android 7.1.1 Nougat
|Display
|5.0-inch IPS LCD 1280 x 720 (312ppi)
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 212
Quad-core Cortex A7 up to 1.3GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 304
|RAM
|1GB
|Storage
|8GB
|Battery
|4100mAh
|Charging
|MicroUSB
|Rear Camera
|8MP
|Front Camera
|5MP
|Connectivity
|LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0
|SIM
|Dual SIM slot
With the Nokia 2, HMD Global is continuing its strategy of delivering phones with a great design aesthetic. The phone isn't quite as robust when seen against other offerings in this segment, but HMD is relying on effective memory management and pure Android as the differentiators.
What are your thoughts on the Nokia 2?
Reader comments
Nokia 2 specs: 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and 4100mAh battery
Welcome to 2015...
Well, for a Halloween release, this is definitely scary. I feel like they're trying to consolidate the horror of Halloween with the pranks of April Fools.