The Nokia 2 is a €99 phone with a huge battery.

After weeks of leaks and rumors, HMD Global unveiled its latest entry-level handset, the Nokia 2. The phone is now official in India, and will be heading to other markets shortly. The Nokia 2 is positioned below the Nokia 3, and is aimed at the entry-level segment.

The highlight of the Nokia 2 is the huge 4100mAh battery, with HMD stating that the phone will deliver a two-day battery life. Here's what's on offer with the device:

Category Spec Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display 5.0-inch IPS LCD 1280 x 720 (312ppi) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 212

Quad-core Cortex A7 up to 1.3GHz GPU Adreno 304 RAM 1GB Storage 8GB Battery 4100mAh Charging MicroUSB Rear Camera 8MP Front Camera 5MP Connectivity LTE with VoLTE

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth 4.0 SIM Dual SIM slot

With the Nokia 2, HMD Global is continuing its strategy of delivering phones with a great design aesthetic. The phone isn't quite as robust when seen against other offerings in this segment, but HMD is relying on effective memory management and pure Android as the differentiators.

What are your thoughts on the Nokia 2?