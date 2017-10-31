The Nokia 2 is a €99 phone with a huge battery.

After weeks of leaks and rumors, HMD Global unveiled its latest entry-level handset, the Nokia 2. The phone is now official in India, and will be heading to other markets shortly. The Nokia 2 is positioned below the Nokia 3, and is aimed at the entry-level segment.

Nokia 2

The highlight of the Nokia 2 is the huge 4100mAh battery, with HMD stating that the phone will deliver a two-day battery life. Here's what's on offer with the device:

Category Spec
Operating System Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Display 5.0-inch IPS LCD 1280 x 720 (312ppi)
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 212
Quad-core Cortex A7 up to 1.3GHz
GPU Adreno 304
RAM 1GB
Storage 8GB
Battery 4100mAh
Charging MicroUSB
Rear Camera 8MP
Front Camera 5MP
Connectivity LTE with VoLTE
Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetooth 4.0
SIM Dual SIM slot

With the Nokia 2, HMD Global is continuing its strategy of delivering phones with a great design aesthetic. The phone isn't quite as robust when seen against other offerings in this segment, but HMD is relying on effective memory management and pure Android as the differentiators.

