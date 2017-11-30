You can buy the Nokia 2 from Amazon and Best Buy starting today.

The Nokia brand has been rather prominent in the Android space this year, and this has resulted from the release of the Nokia 8, 6, 5, and 2. The Nokia 6 was the first of these phones to launch in the United States this past July, and that's now being followed by the more affordable Nokia 2.

You'll be able to purchase the Nokia 2 from Amazon and Best Buy starting today, November 30, and it'll cost you just $99. For that price, you're getting a 5-inch 1280 x 720 LCD display, Snapdragon 212 processor, 8MP rear camera, and a huge 4,100 mAh battery that Nokia says allows for two days of use on a single charge.

Other specs include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5MP front-facing camera, and a microUSB port for charging. The Nokia 2 ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and while we'd expect an Oreo update soon, an ETA for this has yet to be announced.

