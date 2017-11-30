You can buy the Nokia 2 from Amazon and Best Buy starting today.
The Nokia brand has been rather prominent in the Android space this year, and this has resulted from the release of the Nokia 8, 6, 5, and 2. The Nokia 6 was the first of these phones to launch in the United States this past July, and that's now being followed by the more affordable Nokia 2.
You'll be able to purchase the Nokia 2 from Amazon and Best Buy starting today, November 30, and it'll cost you just $99. For that price, you're getting a 5-inch 1280 x 720 LCD display, Snapdragon 212 processor, 8MP rear camera, and a huge 4,100 mAh battery that Nokia says allows for two days of use on a single charge.
Other specs include 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 5MP front-facing camera, and a microUSB port for charging. The Nokia 2 ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and while we'd expect an Oreo update soon, an ETA for this has yet to be announced.
Reader comments
Wow..not bad at all if this performs well to normal use.
Would the Moto E4 still not be the best phone under $100 or am I missing something that makes this a batter value?
I've tried using these 1GB phones and they are SERIOUSLY slow in normal day to day use. You start seeing a ton of lag and just overall slow performance the longer you use it throughout the day. Even for $99 I don't think it's worth the headaches and frustrations it will end up causing the user.
With that kind of specs...do they even turn on ?
The 8GB of storage kills it. There are definitely people who only need minimum specs, but the lack of storage will kill it for them.
Didn't notice an SD card slot mentioned... So yeah, it'd be pretty hard to use for anyone who comes here.
8G of internal storage in 2017, who's buying it?
Older people who just want a cell phone for calls and maybe pictures.
True. but you will be surprised how this applies to many non-older folks as well.
I would feel confident with this phone (especially it being Nokia) if it was running WP 8.1, since that OS didn't require high specs to run smoothly, and they proved it with phones like the Lumia 520.
Yeah, and the 8 GB storage is plenty because there's no apps to install.
:p
It's actually a shame WP died.
The specs on this look like a Lumia 640. Perhaps they found a stash somewhere and installed android.
Zero market for this phone with these specs.
Buyers would be better off either buying a flip phone, a slightly older used phone, or save a BT more money and get a new mid-range device.