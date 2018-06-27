If you're like me, using your Google Home is something that's become part of your daily routine, whether you use it for controlling smart home gadgets or checking on the commute to work. As such, you might have been thrown for a loop when your Home decided to stop working this morning.

According to various reports on Reddit and Twitter, the Google Home, Home Mini, and Chromecast simply aren't working for people all around the globe.

Affected Google Home and Home Minis respond with "Your Google Home is not set up yet" immediately after saying "Hey, Google" or "Ok, Google" whereas Chromecasts aren't showing up as devices you can cast to within your favorite apps. Even if you try unplugging and plugging your gadgets back in, the problems still persist.

We can't say for sure how many devices aren't working, but it seems to be pretty widespread. My Chromecast and Google Home are working just fine, but my Home Mini has been turned into a fabric paperweight.

The Made By Google account on Twitter has confirmed it's aware of the issue and actively working on a fix, and once they confirm that all is well, we'll update this article accordingly.

Are you having any issues with your Google gadgets?

