The power trio of Daniel Bader, Russell Holly, and Jerry Hildenbrand talk about ZTE being banned from using U.S.-based hardware or software in their products as a consequence of selling products into North Korea and Iran. Could this put an end to their smartphone business? Also, Google is set to announce 'Chat', a messaging client intended to unify chat across all Android devices and eliminate the need for SMS in most situations.

But wait, there's more! The gang also discuss rumors that LG's G7 will have a dedicated Google Assistant button, Huawei punts on the U.S. market, Xiaomi gets on the analog stick with a gaming-focused phone in China. Plus, Moto continues to lead the way with some new, cheap phones.

