The OnePlus X2 is fake news.
Of all the phones OnePlus has released, one of the most peculiar was the OnePlus X. The X essentially took the guts of the OnePlus One, put them in a glass slab with a smaller screen, and cut the price to just $249. It was a great budget phone at the time, but it strangely never saw a successor.
A rumor recently popped up suggesting that a OnePlus X2 was finally in the works, and reported specs included the likes of a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and a price well under $300. I expect a lot of people would be interested in such a device from OnePlus, but shortly after this rumor started to pick up steam, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to Twitter to debunk it.
Nope. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/hsFBhDFZ8J— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 6, 2018
In a later Tweet, Pei linked to an article about the science of fake news, saying "Fake news is a huge threat to human civilization. Let's all do our part in stopping it."
So, it looks like the OnePlus X2 isn't happening after all. Just like how the Note 8's S Pen doesn't give you cancer.
Happy Tuesday, folks.
OnePlus 5T in Lava Red coming to North America and Europe on February 6 'while supplies last'
Reader comments
No, OnePlus is not working on a OnePlus X2
Kinda wish thy did make that phone, which essentially is a 3T with a glass back...
The 3T has the QSD821.
...and your point is?
That the X2 would not be like the 3T because of the different SoC?
Come on, it wasn't that hard lol.
I wish they would get into the sub-5" flagship space. The only company that does this is Sony :/
I'm glad that we at least have Sony. Not bad, unless carrier support is necessary.
I figured this wasn't going to happen anyway, but it's still a bummer.