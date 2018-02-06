The OnePlus X2 is fake news.

Of all the phones OnePlus has released, one of the most peculiar was the OnePlus X. The X essentially took the guts of the OnePlus One, put them in a glass slab with a smaller screen, and cut the price to just $249. It was a great budget phone at the time, but it strangely never saw a successor.

A rumor recently popped up suggesting that a OnePlus X2 was finally in the works, and reported specs included the likes of a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and a price well under $300. I expect a lot of people would be interested in such a device from OnePlus, but shortly after this rumor started to pick up steam, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to Twitter to debunk it.

In a later Tweet, Pei linked to an article about the science of fake news, saying "Fake news is a huge threat to human civilization. Let's all do our part in stopping it."

So, it looks like the OnePlus X2 isn't happening after all. Just like how the Note 8's S Pen doesn't give you cancer.

Happy Tuesday, folks.

