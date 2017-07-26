Moto sinks rumors of a 3.5mm headphone jack in the global model.

In the hours following the Moto Z2 Force announcement, rumors have percolated online suggesting that unlike the U.S. models, international versions of the phone, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, would feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. Predictable consternation followed, as it seemed Moto fans in the U.S. might be getting a raw deal — American Z2 Forces, like the earlier Moto Z, use USB Type-C for wired audio, as opposed to the older and more universal port.

However, we've been told by the manufacturer that there's nothing to these rumors, and that all Z2 Forces have the same USB-C port only for audio.

A Motorola representative confirmed that the report is incorrect and that regardless of memory configuration or region the hardware is the same.

So there you go. You'll be living the #donglelife when it comes to wired audio, wherever you buy the Moto Z2 Force — which isn't great, but at least the experience is consistent throughout the world.

