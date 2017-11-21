Hope you weren't planning on being too productive this week.
Updated 11/21/17 – Despite making an official announcement that Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp would be launching on November 22, Nintendo has released the game a day early. Download it by clicking the button below and get to playing!
Following Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heros, Nintendo's proven to know a thing or two when it comes to mobile gaming. The company's third title – Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – was hit with a delay in January of this year with a new launch date anywhere between April 2017 and March 2018.
Thankfully, according to Nintendo's official Twitter account, we'll finally be able to get our hands on the game beginning Wednesday, November 22.
Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp places you in a campground setting within the Animal Crossing world, and it should play out a lot like other entries in the series. You can go fishing, decorate your home, hang out with virtual friends, complete tasks for villagers, and plenty more.
Players will be rewarded for logging in daily like in other Animal Crossing games, but there will also be microtransactions. We're crossing our fingers that Nintendo uses these properly, because as we've seen with a certain other game, mishandling them can cause for a whole lot of trouble.
Reader comments
Nintendo's Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp is now available to download
Not gonna lie. I'm actually excited for this game
Out now on Google play in the UK
Out in the US but tons of connection errors almost make it unplayable at this point.
Just was playing Mario run and wondering when animal crossing comes out and moments I log in to this app and see this article.. Can't wait.. Been a long time since I played a new animal crossing the wii version was the last I played
Playing it now. I love it. I'm not sure how many hours I burned playing it on the GameCube.