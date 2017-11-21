Hope you weren't planning on being too productive this week.

Following Super Mario Run and Fire Emblem Heros, Nintendo's proven to know a thing or two when it comes to mobile gaming. The company's third title – Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp – was hit with a delay in January of this year with a new launch date anywhere between April 2017 and March 2018.

Thankfully, according to Nintendo's official Twitter account, we'll finally be able to get our hands on the game beginning Wednesday, November 22.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp places you in a campground setting within the Animal Crossing world, and it should play out a lot like other entries in the series. You can go fishing, decorate your home, hang out with virtual friends, complete tasks for villagers, and plenty more.

Players will be rewarded for logging in daily like in other Animal Crossing games, but there will also be microtransactions. We're crossing our fingers that Nintendo uses these properly, because as we've seen with a certain other game, mishandling them can cause for a whole lot of trouble.

