Niantic is planning summer-long events to celebrate Pokémon Go's anniversary.

Niantic has announced that it is kicking off a series of in-game and real-world events to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Pokémon Go. Launched last summer, the title proved to be a monumental hit around the world, amassing over 750 million downloads.

Niantic will host an in-game Solstice Event starting June 13, featuring "Fire-type and Ice-type Pokémon, huge XP bonuses for throwing Poké Balls accurately, and discounted Lucky Eggs in the in-game shop." The game is slated to pick up a huge update focused on "collaborative group gameplay," which will likely introduce a PvP mode.

Niantic has also shared details on the first real-world Pokémon Go event, which will take place in Chicago on July 22. Tickets for the Pokémon Go Fest Chicago will be available from the Pokémon Go Live website starting June 19 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and there's the option to register your interest to be notified when tickets go up for sale.

Players in Europe will be able to partake in celebrations that will be hosted across the continent from June through September, with Niantic teaming up with Unibail-Rodamco shopping centers. Finally, The Pokémon Company is organizing a "Pikachu Outbreak" event in Yokohama in August that will provide a "unique Pokémon Go experience." A full schedule for the European and Japanese events will be detailed in the coming weeks.