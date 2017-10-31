Happy birthday, old friend 🎉
Every now and then, a gadget comes along that makes a huge impact in the mobile technology market. Apple's iPhone revolutionized what a smartphone should be in 2007, Samsung's original Galaxy Note in 2011 brought back the stylus and made big phones commonplace, and LG's Nexus 5 in 2013 offered the best Android experience the market had seen at that point in time.
The Nexus 5 launched with a starting price of $350, and for that money, you were getting a totally stock build of the all-new Android 4.4 KitKat, wonderfully practical soft-touch plastic body, 4G LTE connectivity, and all of the latest silicon that was currently available. The Nexus 5 offered a lot of what we'd come to expect from a flagship phone in 2013, but it did so at about half the price.
The Nexus 5's user experience was second-to-none.
However, talking about the Nexus 5 based solely on its spec sheet is the wrong way to handle this conversation. The phone certainly offered an impressive list of tech, but what made the Nexus 5 so special was just how much of a pleasure it was to actually use the device.
Going back to that plastic body, this was easily one of the Nexus 5's strong suits. There was some initial backlash considering that the Nexus 4 offered an arguably more premium design with its reflective glass back, but any worries or concerns immediately disappeared once people got their hands on the phone.
The Nexus 5 was available in two colors at launch (black and white), and while the white (aka panda) version was clean and attractive with a harder plastic, the black variant was soft and grippy with a crazy amount of texture. This is something you just don't see in phone design these days, but it made the Nexus 5 comfortable, durable, and even allowed for wireless charging – something the Pixel 2 doesn't even offer.
KitKat was a turning point for Android.
Google used the Nexus 5 as its showcase for Android 4.4 KitKat, and this was a huge step for the OS. Android KitKat introduced the world to the Google Now Launcher with Google Now cards on the left side of our home screen, got rid of the Tron aesthetic in favor of a cleaner and flatter design, and smoothed out a lot of the rough edges that'd been present in Android since its inception. KitKat was fast, fluid, and paved the way for the Android that we still know and love with 8.1 Oreo.
However, if Google's flavor of stock 4.4 KitKat wasn't your jam, you had no shortage of ROMs to choose from with the Nexus 5. The Nexus 5 had (and still does) one of the most active development communities around, and like many others, was my first foray into the world of rooting and ROMing.
It's no secret the Nexus 5 was a great phone, and while we'd love to keep gushing over it, we also want to hear about your experiences with the phone. What did you love? What did you hate? How in the world has Google not made a sucessor to that stunning red version?
See you in the comments!
Google Nexus 5
Newer model: Nexus 5X
Reader comments
Taking a look back at the Nexus 5 on its fourth birthday
Loved that phone. Have mine in a desk drawer still. Also, it is actually its 4th birthday, not its 5th. Came out in 2013.
Doh!
Math did not apply at the AC offices today
I still have mine too. I used to use it as a Chromecast "remote" of sorts, but newer apps aren't supported so it's probably going to go soon.
I loved my Nexus 5!
I loved my Nexus 5 phone; it was the perfect size, 5" screen, easy to hold, fast, great price for 32GB, I wish it would've gotten upgraded to Android 7.0. Mine started having issues with freezing and audio issues (notifications and audio not playing at all) and it got stuck deleting the partition cache + formatting this summer...so I moved to a Moto G5+ but still have the Nexus 5 as a backup ready to be setup (just in case) or if anyone in my family needs a phone quickly.
I miss my Nexus 5's. had black, then red. Awesome devices overall, yes the camera was lacking. But wireless charging and no need for case, and very light. Good times.
Using a Nexus 5 right now with LineageOS 7.1.2. Had Oreo beta from XDA, Ubports (formerly Ubuntu Touch) and SailfishOS on it as well. Legendary phone.
I still love my Nexus 5. I think Google is missing an opportunity to throw a new processor in this design and attract the more frugal among us. I've had the Nexus 5 since December 2013, retiring the Nexus 4, and Nexus 5 is still my daily driver today. I recently tried to upgrade to the LG V30+ on Sprint because of the headphone jack (I need to charge and watch video on long airplane rides) and LG was throwing in a Daydream View with purchase. I used the LG V30+ for a week and hated the software experience so much after spending numerous years with stock android I returned the LG V30 for a complete refund. I recently installed a new battery in the Nexus 5 and I'm getting roughly 45 hours on a single charge (no streaming, no location services, no bluetooth, no social media apps (except twitter)). I'm in the process of putting a Nougat ROM on the Nexus 5 and I'll try to use this as my daily driver for another 4 years. After using the LG V30 I am able to notice the slower response times from the Nexus 5 but had I never driven a newer model I would have never known the Nexus 5 didn't have as much pep in its step.
I still have one, and recently when my Nexus 5X caught the bootloop bug, I switched my SIM card back into the old Nexus 5 while I was waiting on the replacement 5X. It felt funny to use at first, because it felt so small and light in comparison, though I recall that a 5" screen seemed large when I got it in 2013. I found it totally usable (using Android 6) for a week or so until I got the replacement 5X.
I'm probably one of the few that just didn't like this phone. And it was more of a build quality preference for me. I had been using the HTC one M7 for a month or two and I was able to get my hands on one and I just couldn't use it. Sure, the M7 wasn't perfect but I just preferred it over the Nexus 5.
Although my brother still has the Nexus 5 in his room and still sings it's praises to this day.
Needed to be in a case, build quality was fairly cheap.
I was still using my Nexus 5 until just a few days ago when I got a new Pixel 2 XL. The primary reasons for replacing the N5 was 1) way too much lag in Google Maps and near-constant "Searching for GPS", resulting in a lot of missed turns while navigating and 2) system lag had become too much of an issue, particularly with the camera app which was taking several seconds to load and way too long to process an image. System boot had also become painfully long. I'm assuming all of this is related, and all due to a combination of limited RAM and too many resource-hog apps, even though I kept my app count to a minimum. I regularly performed factory reset/clean install, but would soon end up the same once apps were reinstalled. I suspect (but never confirmed) that there were several rogue apps still vying for resources even when I had not launched them or had purposely closed them. Still the best phone I've ever used hands down, and I used it for over 3 1/2 years. I probably would have upgraded to the Pixel last year (or earlier Nexus) if the N5 hadn't been the last Google phone with wireless charging. Unfortunately I couldn't deal with the lag anymore and decided this latest Google phone was going to be it, with or without wireless charging. I love the P2XL, but definitely miss wireless charging - I hope next year's Pixel lineup includes wireless charging, and if it does I'll certainly upgrade again.
I loved the aesthetic of the Nexus 7 (2013) and the Nexus 5. Some of the best plastic designs to come out IMO. Looked minimal and were easy to grip.
This was the best phone Google made. Downhill ever since
My wife is still using my old Nexus 5. We used to be a two Nexus 5 household we loved that phone so much. Unfortunately, the lack of security updates makes me too nervous, so as soon as I receive a Pixel that I ordered off of eBay (I'm not ready to give up headphone jack, and the new Pixel 2 really pushed the OG Pixel prices down!), I'll give my wife my Nexus 5x and we'll finally retire that amazing phone. Will be missed for sure. Perfect size and felt great in the hand.
My favorite phone of all time! I'd still be rocking one if it wasn't for LG's stupid bootloop 😠
I was one of the few people who used this phone in Ghana. I loved it.
Nexus 5 and Nexus 1 were my favorite Nexus devices. Still rocking my 6p, while I wait for my (supposed to have shipped yesterday) Pixel 2XL and I love it, as well. If not for the lack of LATE, the Nexus 4 would be on my list as well.
I have not long stopped using my Nexus 5, only for the fact it's falling apart. I have replaced it with a Pixel. The Nexus was the best mobile phone I have owned. The Pixel is great, but lacks character if that sounds crazy. My Nexus traveled far and wide. It never suffered the boot loop problems, battery as never great , but it charged quickly.
Great spec even for today, not too shabby, and a fab screen. Google could learn a few lessons from phones they helped to conceive like this one.
Clearly everyone who owned one, loved it. Why would Google not let it evolve? Because they have incompetent leadership in their hardware department.
What I really like about this phone is the options it gives for connecting to large screens or projectors. It has Slimport for connection by HDMI cable when there is no internet access, can cast to Chromecast and can even cast to my Netgear Push2TV Miracast device. The device still runs smoothly on Marshmallow too.
I wanted this phone but went with the m7 now i have the pixel:) i love the pure android experience
That was the best phone I ever owned.
Ordered my n5 the day it was released and, while it's definitely getting a bit long in the tooth, it's still going & nothing since has seemed worth the money to upgrade.
Some of the early ones had loose volume buttons that rattle.. I've gotten used to that.
As others have commented I'd love a 2017/18 spec version but it'll never happen.
Having had a n1 (broken power button & wonky touch sensor) and a 1st gen n7 (crappy component induced slow down to unusable) the Nexus 5 has been my one success with Google hardware (rattling buttons asides)
... it'll probably be Samsung next up. pixel, smixel
I loved this phone and never actually had the chance to own it. Recently I'm doing a medical study and the "journal" I keep for it is done on a provided Android device....imagine my absolute delight when they handed me a brand new never been used Nexus 5... I flipped out. I wish I had bought this phone back in the day to have the experience. Now I get to love the feel of it without the need to worry about paying for it to do so.
Probably the most overrated.
I loved my Nexus 5! Battery finally got too worn down for regular use, lag and the occasional crash, and security updates were ending. I got a deeply discounted Nextbit Robin in June-ish to tide me over until I could decide between the Pixel and Pixel 2. Got my Pixel XL in Really Blue about two months ago (conscious decision - headphone jack, mostly). Everything about the N5 was wonderful, until it wasn't anymore. But it's still my favorite Android phone (still miss webOS) I've owned, up until my Pixel.
If they'd made a new version of the Nexus 5 I totally would have bought it.
I miss my N5. Even after I moved to an N6 and then a 6P, I still used my N5 as an MP3 for the gym and running. Right up until it bootlooped. Someone at LG needs to bring the original N5 body and put the latest mid-range components in it and reintroduce it.