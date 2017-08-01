And so, the short life of the Nextbit Robin has come to an end.

Six months on the dot since it announced it was being acquired by Razer, Nextbit has ended support for its one and only phone, the Robin. With a simple tweet and another clarifying it later, Nexbit solidified what it stated back in January — all support will end today, except for software updates that will continue for another six months.

Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

To clear up some confusion: although we're ending customer support, we will continue software updates until Feb '18 as planned — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

Nextbit obviously knows far better than we do how many Robins were sold and how many still remain active, but we can guess the numbers are extremely low. The Robin was on sale roughly six months before we started to see steep discounts, and by the end of 2016 it was on sale for what had to have been below-cost prices.

Ending support for the Robin will surely free up more time for what we assume is development of a Razer-branded phone that leverages the Nexbit team's experience building and launching a phone from scratch. Initial rumors point to a launch by the end of 2017, if everything goes to plan.

For those who are still holding onto their Robin, Nextbit is pointing to its self-help pages, as well as a Nexbit sub-forum on the Razer forums. Our Nextbit Robin forums are still up and running as well, of course.