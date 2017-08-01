And so, the short life of the Nextbit Robin has come to an end.
Update: To help clarify things (which, for some reason, was not originally offered), much to the relief of the remaining Robin owners, Nexbit says it will continue to push software updates until February 2018. The article has been updated to reflect this new information.
Six months on the dot since it announced it was being acquired by Razer, Nextbit has ended support for its one and only phone, the Robin. With a simple tweet and another clarifying it later, Nexbit solidified what it stated back in January — all support will end today, except for software updates that will continue for another six months.
Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ— Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017
To clear up some confusion: although we're ending customer support, we will continue software updates until Feb '18 as planned— Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017
Nextbit obviously knows far better than we do how many Robins were sold and how many still remain active, but we can guess the numbers are extremely low. The Robin was on sale roughly six months before we started to see steep discounts, and by the end of 2016 it was on sale for what had to have been below-cost prices.
Ending support for the Robin will surely free up more time for what we assume is development of a Razer-branded phone that leverages the Nexbit team's experience building and launching a phone from scratch. Initial rumors point to a launch by the end of 2017, if everything goes to plan.
For those who are still holding onto their Robin, Nextbit is pointing to its self-help pages, as well as a Nexbit sub-forum on the Razer forums. Our Nextbit Robin forums are still up and running as well, of course.
Reader comments
Nextbit ends Robin support, effective immediately [Update]
So, no more cloud storage either for the people with the phone?
I'm curious to know about that too, whether people will still have access to the 100 Gigs online storage.
Yeaaaaah even though they lied and said they'd still support it I hope most saw right through it. They had no reason to continue supporting it, none.
I wonder if razer will name their phone after birds as a nod...
It'd be birds of prey, of course... I'm calling the razer kestrel.
I thought it was quite an unattractive phone (personal opinion, some find the design quite appealing). But i think Google Photos with unlimited cloud backup killed this phone...
Google Photos did not kill the phone, Razer did by buying the company. They bought expertise and had no plans to produce the Robin.
Honestly, who would support Razer's next phone if this is how they treat their customers.
And that's why I never buy these type of phones. Even Essential. I rather pay more for Samsung and stick with a corporation that shows longevity for what it's worth with them.
Shoot, that is why I am hesitant to buy an HTC. I know that is probably silly but dang, Android support is a mess already as is.
Agreed
Lineage OS runs very good on the Robin and includes latest security updates - I am now on Nougat 7.1.2 with the July security update.
Right on! It's a super fun ROM flasher. Runs great and smooth on lineage os. Pick it up cheap and play.
Does it support the Robin's cloud storage with a different cloud service provider?
Yeah custom ROMs is the only way forward with this phone.
I'd say I'm totally done supporting new players in the game.
I started with Palm (I had the smaller "Pixi" model). Loved it, thought webOS had great potential...
I moved on to the Nexus S 4G, the first 4G Nexus device and apparently was the Nexus everyone forgot about...
Then I had the Galaxy S3. Not a new player by any means, but the Galaxy line didn't really make a true splash in the market until the S4...
From there I moved on to the LG G3. Moving up in the world. A solid flagship with great reviews, but sort of the entry into the high-resolution screened device genre and with a few gimmicks like rear buttons. It didn't have the bootloop issue that the G4 and G5 had, but it had its own issues that caused me to have to replace it twice and finally give up on it this past February.
From there I tried out another new player...the Le Eco Le Pro 3. It was actually a fantastic device. Awesome battery life, great screen, smooth performance...but not even remotely water resistant. A small splash from my wife's drink totally fried it. They sent me a free replacement, but by that time I already had my LG G6.
No, I'm done with new names and lesser known devices from the big players. I'm grateful I never fell for the NextBit line. I just want a quality device with good support and a healthy lifespan...a name that is known and consistently gets positive attention in the tech press. I know that limits my options, but I'm done with feeling like I wasted good money supporting unproven ideas and untested players. This story just goes to show I'm right for thinking this way.
That's a bummer :(
This news is so trippy to me because a year ago, they were rolling with the updates. Crazy the difference a year can make.
I think they tried really hard to have a good phone and storage concept.
As long as the same guys are involved in the production and ideas for the Razer phone, I'll be very interested in the next phone. I'm just afraid it's going to look like Razer's other designs.