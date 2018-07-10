Newton Mail — one of the most feature-rich mail clients available today — is getting a similar feature, dubbed Recap. Newton's app now comes with a dedicated Recap section that lists emails which require a reply or any follow-up action. For instance, if you receive a mail with a particular due date mentioned or a reminder, Newton will surface that in the Recap section to make sure you don't miss any important emails.

Gmail's redesign earlier this year saw the introduction of a feature called Nudge that reminds you to respond to emails. Nudge looks through your inbox to find actionable emails, and it'll surface the mails to the top of your inbox along with a note showing when you've received the mail.

Recap automatically brings back conversations that are waiting for your reply or that need following up, in case you missed them. It also covers other mails with due dates, reminders etc., so that nothing slips through the cracks.

The feature is particularly handy if you receive a lot of mails a day. You'll see a blue dot for mails that require your attention, and you'll be able to get back to them later or dismiss them away. I've been using the feature for over a week now, and it has certainly helped me manage my work mailbox more effectively.

Alongside the launch of Recap, Newton has announced that it is ditching its introductory pricing and moving to $10 per month or $99 annually. Existing subscribers with auto-billing enabled will be grandfathered in, but new users will have to shell out $99 a year going forward. There is a 14-day trial available if you're interested in taking a look at the features on offer.

Newton is a compelling option if you're looking for an alternate email client — read receipts on emails is pretty great — but unless you have multiple accounts, it's hard to justify the annual cost, particularly when Gmail is available for free.

Gmail vs. Newton: Which email client is right for you?