Email just got a whole lot better because it's so much less noisy.
Newton, a simple and powerful email platform, has released another one of its so-called Superchargers to clean up its users' messy inboxes.
Formerly called CloudMagic, Newton has transformed into one of the most elegant and powerful email platforms out there, and it's available on practically every platform, including Android. With today's update, the Tidy Inbox feature brings Google's email tabs to any account, from Gmail to Outlook to Yahoo, and it works really well.
Like Outlook's Focused Inbox, Newton tries to determine whether an email should be filtered to one of currently two sub-categories — Social or Newsletter — or pass through to the main inbox. The feature works on the server side, so the same results show up on all platforms at once. If an email gets filtered by mistake, it's easy to just make that correction and future emails from that sender will go directly to the inbox.
Newton comes with a 14-day free trial and is $49.99 after that — and in my opinion is worth every penny. I've gone through nearly every email platform out there, and Newton is the only one I've stuck with.
Reader comments
Hey Daniel,
I used to use this app.
The one feature I liked was the ability to convert emails to OneNote.
In my opinion, as a fellow Canadian (add 25% to $50 price), this one feature is not worth it.
I have no issue paying for good apps, the value has to match the price.
From a consumer standpoint, there are equally good apps like Outlook for Android and native Google apps.
From a business standpoint, I am guessing dev uses AWS and not enterprise ActiveSync, therefore business email going through a proxy is a non-starter.
I generally do not comment on many posts or reviews and have no vested interest in other apps or have negative feelings towards the dev, please explain the value proposition of this app!!!
I was a cloudmagic user for many years and loved it. I want to like Newton but, man, $50 . . IDK, maybe you can do a little write-up about why you think it's worth it? But it's probably just a case of if you need it it's worth it, but not everybody needs all that it offers?
i've always said i'd have a hard time giving up the Outlook app because of its "Focused Inbox", but it sounds like now i may need to give this app a try... Question(s) though - does it have the following features, which i've also been looking for?...
-a small badge on the app icon that reflects the number of unread messages, overall
-an indicator when in the app that tells me how many unread messages in the current folder
-a dark/black theme
-the ability to customize swipe actions in list view (like in Outlook, so i can swipe right to mark a msg as read, and swipe left to mark a msg for followup.)
thanks for any input!...i'll check this page until tomorrow for any followup comments.