Using the coupon code PMAY4TH at eBay you can pick up the all-new Oculus Go for just $169.15. It was only just released earlier this week, so this is the first discount we've seen on it. The standalone headset normally sells for $200, but this limited time eBay sale offers you a way to pick one up for a little less. This discount is available on both the 32GB option and 64GB version. It's designed to sit between a Gear VR headset and the Oculus Rift, giving you an awesome experience without the need to dock your phone or strap to a computer.