Ever since Google officially launched its ARCore platform in late February, we've been seeing more and more unique implementations of it. Most recently, The New York Times announced that it's now bringing new AR experiences to Android phones that support ARCore.

The New York Times has already been experimenting with AR on iOS using Apple's ARKit, with one of its most popular creations being an experience that lets you get up close and personal with some of the most famous athletes that competed during the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Along with this, The New York Times is also launching a new AR story that's centered around David Bowie and some of his most iconic outfits. Per The Times –