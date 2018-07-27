Spectrum, the home internet brand from Charter, is getting kicked out of New York in the U.S.
On Friday, July 27, ABC7 reported that state is giving Spectrum the boot after it failed to meet demands that were set in place back in 2016. Although Spectrum says it made its network available to over 86,000 residents, New York was planning on 145,000 businesses and homes being serviced.
Commenting on this, New York's Public Service Commission Chair, John B. Rhodes, said:
Charter's non-compliance and brazenly disrespectful behavior toward New York State and its customers necessitates the actions taken today seeking court-ordered penalties for its failures, and revoking the Charter merger approval.
In addition to being kicked out of New York, Spectrum is also being hit with a $3 million fine and must have all operations run per usual while New York finds a replacement for the ISP's exisitng subscribers within 60 days.
If you live in New York, what's your take on this decision?