Spectrum, the home internet brand from Charter, is getting kicked out of New York in the U.S.

On Friday, July 27, ABC7 reported that state is giving Spectrum the boot after it failed to meet demands that were set in place back in 2016. Although Spectrum says it made its network available to over 86,000 residents, New York was planning on 145,000 businesses and homes being serviced.

Commenting on this, New York's Public Service Commission Chair, John B. Rhodes, said: