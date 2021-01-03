This season is the first time the New England Patriots lost four games in a row since the year 2000. If the New York Jets beat them here in week 17, they'll have lost four in a row twice this season. That's not something you can say often about any team run by Bill Belichick, who hates to lose. Either way, this is an exciting matchup you don't want to miss.
For whatever reason, the Patriots have struggled this year. You can say they lost Tom Brady, maybe it was some of the all-star players who declined to play due to COVID-19, injuries, or potentially Cam Newton didn't live up to the hype. Either way, things have not gone according to plan. And if the Jets have any say in the matter, things will go from bad to worse to close out the year.
The New York Jets sit at (2-13) on the season and won their last two games after going 0-13. Something is working, the defense is playing strong, and Sam Darnold finally looks comfortable. They barely lost to the Patriots 30-27 earlier in the year, so anything is possible here in week 17. Honestly, I think the Jets will win, even though the (6-9) Patriots are a 3-point favorite according to Vegas odds.
If there's a silver lining here, it's that the Patriots get to end the season at home in Gillette Stadium, then everyone can start looking forward to a better season (and year) in 2021. Neither team will be headed to the post-season, so this game is simply one to watch if you're a die-hard fan. Either way, here's how to watch it from anywhere in the world.
New York Jets vs New England Patriots: Where and when?
You can expect a rainy cold game when the Jets travel to Gillette Stadium where there's a 65% chance of rain or snow. Kickoff is set for 1pm ET / 10am PT on CBS. That's the evening game for UK fans.
How to Watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots online from outside your country
Those in Australia, Canada, the US, or the UK will get more information about each region soon. However, for those that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Jets through a different avenue than usual, we can help.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can come in handy. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one that's back in your home country or any state so you can watch whatever game you want.
VPNs are super easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an extra layer of security while surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your top choice thanks to the overall ease of use, speed, and security. Use one on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you are to kickoff 2021, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Patriots game this weekend.
How to watch New York Jets vs New England Patriots online in the U.S.
Considering this game is on CBS most people should be able to watch it. Those with a qualifying cable package can log into any CBS All Access app on various set-top boxes to catch all the plays, or just use cable. US fans can also try Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile apps.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. We love FuboTV because they provide all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to nearly all NFL games during the 2020-2021 NFL season. At this point, the season is basically over but it's still worth it for everything else the service provides. Plus, we have NBA and NHL around the corner.
How to stream New York Jets vs New England Patriots live in the UK
If you're a Jets or Patriots fan living outside the US, you can still watch several games. Those in the UK can enjoy up to six NFL games live each week thanks to the Sky Sports NFL Channel, not to mention NFL Redzone, which any fan will love.
Sky Sports chooses what they air every week, but for week 17 we're only seeing one game listed. So you're probably out of luck. However, you can still watch Sunday's clash with an NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football we recommend getting the Game Pass Pro. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every game of the 2020/21 season including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone, which shows every scoring play each Sunday. Even this late in the season, you'll get to see the entire year play out. They have previous seasons and all Super Bowls on demand, too. That way fans upset about the way the year went can relive some Patriot Super Bowls.
As a reminder, if you're not home in the UK but don't want to miss the action, you can log into a UK IP address with a VPN to stream the game just like you would if you were home.
How to stream New York Jets vs New England Patriots live in Canada
Canadians have access to most NFL games thanks to a sweet streaming deal DAZN has with the National Football League. DAZN offers exclusive live coverage of the entire regular season.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a DAZN subscription will give you both NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, which is quite the deal, along with all of the other live sports shown by the network, including Premier League and Champions League Soccer. Give it a try! DAZN even shows UFC and more, so don't delay.
How to stream New York Jets vs New England Patriots live in Australia
Fans down in Australia have a couple of options as well. You can watch games on ESPN, as they own all the rights to the NFL in the region. That said, ESPN only shows select games each week so check your local listing. Quickly access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or you can check with Foxtel, as they have ESPN in several TV packages.
If you want to watch other sports, Kayo will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL, so you can try it first before you buy. With neither team in the playoffs, the trial might be your best bet. Happy New Year, and better luck next season.
