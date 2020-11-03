If you're anything like the average person, your WhatsApp chats aren't simply text exchanges with little else. They're filled with gifs, memes, videos, and so on. All of that follows you as you switch phones and restore backups, but not all of that is still useful years later. WhatsApp is rolling out a new storage management tool that will help you keep track of all those files that have built up.

WhatsApp will group files into "Forwarded many times", offer you a look at files under 5MB, and even show you which chats are taking up the most space. You'll be able to tap in, select all the media you want gone, and reclaim your space with ease.