OnePlus gave us a tantalizing peek of the OnePlus 6 design last week, with the company stating its upcoming flagship will offer a "refined" form factor. The teaser revealed little about the design aesthetic of the phone other than the fact that the Alert Slider will move to a new position, and now OnePlus' latest teaser highlights another feature of its upcoming phone: water resistance.

A tweet posted by OnePlus India suggests the OnePlus 6 will be the first phone from the manufacturer to offer water resistance.