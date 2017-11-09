The app is called "BYOD Check App", and it's available on the Play Store right now.

T-Mobile's been one of the most disruptive carriers in the wireless space for some time now, and while some of the company's decisions have created for a fair bit of controversy here and there, there's no denying the Un-Carrier's constant push to offer the best wirelss service possible for its subscribers.

Shortly after announcing that its LTE Advanced network is now available in more than 920 markets, T-Mobile just released a new app on the Play Store called "BYOD Check App." It's a pretty simple application, but it serves an important purpose.

Once you open up the app and either type in the first eight digits of your phone's IMEI number or use your camera to scan it, the app will let you know whether or not your device is compatible with T-Mobile's Extended Range Network and VoLTE.

Phones with either band 12 (700MHz) or band 71 (600MHz) are supported here, and while you can just as easily find this info by doing a quick Google search, having an app right from the horse's mouth is nice to get that extra bit of confirmation that some folks might want before making the switch.

If you want to download the app for yourself, check the link above.

