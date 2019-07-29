We got our first look at the design of the upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 2 earlier this month. The official render of the smartwatch revealed that it will not be very different when compared to the current Galaxy Watch Active. Samsung's upcoming fitness-focused smartwatch has now appeared on the FCC website , as spotted by Droid Life . The FCC documents include live images of Galaxy Watch Active 2, confirming the wearable's design as well as a few key details.

Unfortunately, the images do not confirm if the Galaxy Watch Active 2 will offer a touch-sensitive bezel around the screen. While the current Galaxy Watch Active does not have one, rumors have suggested the Watch Active 2 will have a "Touch Bezel", which will allow users to navigate the UI by running their finger around the edge of the display. The Galaxy Watch Active is actually the first Samsung smartwatch that does not include a physical rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch, which was launched last year, offers one too.

The images published by the FCC reveal that the wearable will carry the model number SM-R830 and come in a 40mm case size. However, a larger 44mm version is expected to be available as well. The FCC documents also reveal aluminum and stainless steel case options, 4GB of storage, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810G compliance, and Gorilla Glass DX+ cover material.

Even though it may not look very different from its predecessor, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will offer a few new features such as ECG heart rate tracking, fall detection, and Bluetooth 5.0.