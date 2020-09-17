Up until now, self-emptying robot vacuums have been pretty darn expensive. iRobot aims to change all that with the introduction of the Roomba i3 and Roomba i3+, the company's first self-emptying robot vacuums that retail for under $600. Previously, the least expensive self-emptying robot vacuum you could get from the company was the Roomba i7+, which ships for $799 with the clean base required for the self-emptying process. iRobot will be offering the Roomba i3 by itself for $399, while the Roomba i3+ comes with the clean base for $599.

Customers can choose to pick up the Roomba i3 by itself and save some cash now, as a clean base can be purchased separately at a later time. The clean base acts as a charger and a self-emptying solution, as it features a large bag inside that's designed to hold up to 30 dustbins worth of debris from the vacuum. For many people, that bag will likely last several months before needing to be emptied. The Roomba i3 series is smart enough to know when its dustbin gets full while cleaning and can return to the clean base to empty it, top up the battery, and then resume cleaning without any user interaction.