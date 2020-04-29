Roborock has taken off in recent years with robot vacuums that see continuous improvements, and now the company is raising the bar again with the Roborock S6 MaxV. The new vacuum tops the company's offerings, combining the best feature of earlier models with more power and some new smarts. Inside of the Roborock S6 MaxV, a Qualcomm® APQ8053 processor chip upgrades the processing power and intelligence of the vacuum. Roborock has combined that upgrade with a dual camera system for obstacle recognition and avoidance. With Qualcomm's AI processing and dual cameras capable of binocular vision working alongside a LIDAR sensor, the Roborock S6 MaxV is more capable of navigating around a house than ever.

Smart cleaning Roborock S6 MaxV The Roborock S6 MaxV boasts advanced obstruction detection that detect pet waste, power strips, pedestals, and more. With this advanced object detection, the Roborock S6 MaxV can deploy its high-powered mopping system in homes up to 2,150 square feet. $749 at Roborock

The AI and dual-cameras allow the Roborock S6 MaxV not just to navigate but also to avoid obstacles that can cause trouble for other robot vacuums. The Roborock S6 MaxV can spot obstacles as small as 2 inches wide and 1.1 inches tall. So, if children's toys or a pet's mess is blocking the way, the Roborock S6 MaxV won't get tripped up. Avoiding an obstacle is one thing, but the Roborock S6 MaxV takes it even further. In the app, the Roborock S6 MaxV shows you everywhere it has cleaned and tags the locations of obstacles, even going as far as labelling any that it could identify. You'll know right where to look, as the Roborock S6 MaxV can learn the layout of your house, the various rooms, and even identify different floors now.