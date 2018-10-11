The Razer Raiju Mobile is a new gaming controller designed for gaming on your phone. Specifically, it's designed to work with the recently announced Razer Phone 2, but it will connect to any smartphone running Android 6.0 or higher via Bluetooth or USB-C (or micro USB with the included adapter).

The controller lasts up to 23 hours before needing to be recharged, and you will be able to map and customize all the buttons using Razer's Android app. Razer plans to make it compatible with PC Windows 7 and up eventually as well. That will give you the ability to transition from your phone to your computer without missing a beat.

The Raiju Mobile is similar to other controllers Razer has made in the past, like the Razer Wolverine, but it will be a bit more flexible.

While not quite available to order yet, you'll be able to get it through Razer's site for $149.99. Razer also announced an upgrade to the Hammerhead USB-C in-ear headset that includes active noise-cancelling for $99.99.

See at Razer

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.