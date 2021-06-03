Your Philips Hue bulbs are about to get a lot more brilliant thanks to the newly redesigned 4th-generation Philips Hue app, launching today on the Google Play Store and Apple Appstore. Philips Hue bulbs are consistently ranked among the best smart lights in any situation for many reasons, but the regular updates and feature additions, like the recent announcement that all Hue bulbs and bridges will be supporting the new Matter industry standard for smart home interconnectivity.

Right up front, you'll find a brand new home screen with a more handy tile view in the new 4th-generation Philips Hue app. That lines up with similar interface updates we've seen from companies like Samsung and Google, as well as upcoming design changes in Android 12. From here you'll be able to quickly toggle lights, change scenes, and do more without needing to navigate away from the Hue home screen. You'll also find that overall app performance is much improved in this new app version, including quality of life changes like the ability to quickly switch between Hue bridges right on the home screen.