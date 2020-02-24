PlayStation 4 promo imageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

More and more Sony patents for possibly controller designs are continuing to appear. This time, a patent filed by Sony details how a controller could measure biometric data from a player's hand, including heart rate. This data could then be used to provide feedback to the game, such as the emotional state of the player, or even whether they like or dislike a character.

Sony Patent Controller Biometric DataSony Patent Controller Biometric Data DetailsSource: Sony

While this is interesting, it's important to note that Sony has mentioned nothing of the sort so far when revealing details about the next-generation PlayStation 5 controller. In fact, apart from a small slip-up on a Sony website that was quickly removed, Sony won't even confirm that the controller is called the DualShock 5.

Confirmed details for the PlayStation 5 controller so far include USB-C charging and a better battery life, as well as haptic feedback that can provide better tension in the sticks and triggers. We'll continue to provide updates on any information related to PlayStation 5, which is currently scheduled to launch sometime in Holiday 2020.

