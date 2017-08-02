Gold OnePlus 5 could be inbound in the company's home market.

The OnePlus 5's decidedly muted palette may be about to gain a new, colorful addition. The company has teased a new OnePlus 5 color option on Chinese social platform Weibo, showing the existing black and grey variants alongside the outline of a new, unknown hue.

A caption invites fans to guess "who is coming."

One likely candidate is "soft gold" (or "mint gold") — this option was already revealed in the OnePlus 5's listing at Chinese certification body TENAA. Of course both the OnePlus 3 and 3T were available in gold for a time.

Gold was one of four colors teased in the run up to the OnePlus 5's launch, alongside dark grey, red, and an unusual multicolored rainbow hue.

So most of the evidence thus far points to a gold OnePlus 5 arriving soon in China. We'll have to wait and see whether a Western release is also on the cards.