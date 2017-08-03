Here's another welcomed addition to the low-cost group.

Amazon's "Prime Exclusive" phone lineup expanded today with the addition of the new Moto E4 Plus. In exchange for taking Amazon ads on your lock screen, you're getting $40 off of the MSRP, meaning you can get the base 16GB storage model for $139, or 32GB storage for $159. The only limitation at this time is color, where the Prime Exclusive version only comes in grey and not gold.

The Moto E4 Plus made a bit of a splash when it was announced with its massive 5000mAh battery, particularly because its 5.5-inch 720p display and Snapdragon 427 processor aren't likely to burn up much of that capacity. This is one of the few phones you could easily put in the "two full days of use" camp, and that's certainly appealing.

The Prime Exclusive model is fully compatible with all four major U.S. carriers, which is a bonus — now you just have to decide if it's worth saving $40 to take on the Amazon lock screen ads. You could easily argue that even the higher-end model, at the full retail price of $199, is still a great deal.

The phone goes up for pre-order today, August 3, and will ship August 11.

