While the announcement of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition remaster coming in Spring 2021 is some of the biggest news for N7 Day, it wasn't the only thing BioWare had to share. Studio GM Casey Hudson confirmed that a new Mass Effect game is being developed by a "veteran team." You can read his full statement below.

"Meanwhile here at BioWare, a veteran team has been hard at work envisioning the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe. We are in early stages on the project and can't say any more just yet, but we're looking forward to sharing our vision for where we'll be going next."

BioWare was teasing a new entry two years ago. Meanwhile, Jason Schreier reported that a new game was in early pre-production last year. so after the reception of Mass Effect: Andromeda and the closure of BioWare Montreal, it'll be interesting to see where the series goes next. With Dragon Age 4 also in development, it's likely a long ways off.