On Friday, June 6, a report popped up claiming that Samsung's next smartwatch will ditch the Gear branding and instead be called the Galaxy Watch. Now, a new logo's appeared that all but confirms this.
As spotted by GalaxyClub, the below logo recently went through the Korean Intellectual Property Office. As you can see, it shows the Galaxy Watch branding in Samsung's iconic font that's used for all of its other mobile products.
Aside from that, however, this logo doesn't tell us much else.
There's currently some speculation that the Galaxy Watch will run Google's Wear OS instead of Samsung's Tizen, but conflicting reports about this leave us unsure if this is something that'll actually come to fruition.
Along with that, the Galaxy Watch is also expected to come with a 470 mAh battery, blood pressure measurement system, and some sort of "new UX interaction."