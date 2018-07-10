On Friday, June 6, a report popped up claiming that Samsung's next smartwatch will ditch the Gear branding and instead be called the Galaxy Watch. Now, a new logo's appeared that all but confirms this.

As spotted by GalaxyClub, the below logo recently went through the Korean Intellectual Property Office. As you can see, it shows the Galaxy Watch branding in Samsung's iconic font that's used for all of its other mobile products.

Aside from that, however, this logo doesn't tell us much else.