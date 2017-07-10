LG's ready to round out the lineup with some G6 style.

After a handful of rumors pointing to a "Lite" or "Mini" version of the LG G6 launching, LG has announced the new device as the LG Q6. The whole goal of the Q6 is to offer many of the design traits and features of the G6 at a lower price, hoping to capitalize on what has clearly been a successful flagship launch for LG.

The LG Q6 offers the same style of "FullVision" 18:9 display as the G6 with small bezels to carry on the flagship phone's looks. It's slightly smaller at 5.5-inches diagonally and has bumped down to 2160x1080 resolution — an expected drop for a phone landing beneath the LG G6. The metal frame is still made out of 7000 series aluminum to be particularly robust and LG says it's still subjected to "demanding" battery tests.

Capitalizing on the G6's style while cutting back on the specs.

Internally, things are run by a Snapdragon 435 processor, and there's a 3000mAh battery to coincide with its smaller overall size. The overall capabilities expectedly take a step back as well, with the Wi-Fi maxing out at 802.11 n and the Bluetooth at 4.2 — obviously considerable drops from the LG G6's specs. LG moved to a single 13MP camera on the back, but left a 100-degree wide 5MP camera on the front. It also dropped a fingerprint sensor.

But of course because we're talking about LG, the Q6 is actually a "family" of devices subdivided into the LG Q6+, Q6 and Q6α (that'd be "alpha" to you and me). Each one offers a different level of specs in the same body, hoping to hit an even wider potential market with the "same" phone.

The Q6+ has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, actually matching the G6 (or beating it, in some regions), the main Q6 has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage and the Q6α has 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage. The colors available on each model also slightly differ, with each one getting a different color option in addition to black and platinum.

LG will start selling the Q6 family in "key markets" throughout Asia in August, followed by an expansion to Europe, Latin America and North America thereafter. Specifics on which Q6 model will hit each area isn't yet known, along with pricing — considering the specs, we can expect something pretty competitive.

