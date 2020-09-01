What you need to know
- Google's upcoming Android TV dongle could be priced under $60 in the U.S.
- Retail listings for the upcoming dongle also suggest it will be released on September 30.
- It is expected to be available in three colors: Rock Candy, Como Blue, and Summer Melon.
Google's upcoming Android TV dongle, codenamed "Sabrina," could be more affordable than expected. Multiple retail listings for the upcoming device have been uncovered, which suggest it could be priced around $60 in the U.S.
As reported by 9to5Google, Google's "Sabrina" has been listed on Home Depot's internal systems at $50, matching the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku's Streaming Stick+. In addition to revealing the price of the Android TV dongle, the listing also mentions three color options: Rock Candy, Como Blue, and Summer Melon.
Home Depot isn't the only retailer that has listed "Sabrina" ahead of its formal unveiling later this month. The folks at Droid-Life spotted the Android TV device at Walmart with a $60 price tag, while Android Police's Artem Russakovskii has revealed that Target has listed the upcoming device internally at $60 with a September 30 release date. Since the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are also tipped to be released on September 30, it appears highly likely that "Sabrina" will be unveiled alongside the new Pixel phones sometime later this month.
Google's "Sabrina" will have support for up to 4K videos with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision compliance. It is expected to have Stadia support as well.
Chromecast Ultra
With 4K HDR support and support for Google Stadia, the Chromecast Ultra is among the best affordable streaming devices currently available. It also comes with an Ethernet adapter and offers faster performance compared to the standard Chromecast.
