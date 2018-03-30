We got a first look at the Moto G6 series earlier this year, and now a leak out of a Hungarian retailer gives us a detailed look at Motorola's upcoming budget phones. All three phones have a similar design aesthetic and sport 18:9 panels. The Moto G6 and G6 Plus feature a home button with an embedded fingerprint sensor, with the G6 Play featuring a rear-mounted sensor tucked into the Batwing logo.

As for the hardware, the Moto G6 Plus is said to feature a 5.93-inch FHD+ panel, 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera with LED flash, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3200mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging. The Moto G6, meanwhile, is set to offer a 5.7-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, microSD slot and the same camera configuration as its larger sibling — dual 12MP + 5MP sensors at the back, and a 16MP shooter up front. Other specs include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower.