We got a first look at the Moto G6 series earlier this year, and now a leak out of a Hungarian retailer gives us a detailed look at Motorola's upcoming budget phones. All three phones have a similar design aesthetic and sport 18:9 panels. The Moto G6 and G6 Plus feature a home button with an embedded fingerprint sensor, with the G6 Play featuring a rear-mounted sensor tucked into the Batwing logo.
As for the hardware, the Moto G6 Plus is said to feature a 5.93-inch FHD+ panel, 2.2GHz Snapdragon 630 chipset, up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, 12MP + 5MP rear cameras, 16MP front camera with LED flash, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3200mAh battery with TurboPower fast charging.
The Moto G6, meanwhile, is set to offer a 5.7-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, microSD slot and the same camera configuration as its larger sibling — dual 12MP + 5MP sensors at the back, and a 16MP shooter up front. Other specs include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, and a 3000mAh battery with TurboPower.
The Moto G6 Play will round out Motorola's budget series, with the phone offered as the base variant. The phone is rumored to come with a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720) panel, along with a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430, up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, microSD slot, 12MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, and a 4000mAh battery. Based on Motorola's track record, it's likely we'll see several SKUs of each device tailored for individual markets.
All three phones offer Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box, and it doesn't look like Motorola is making any drastic changes on the software front this year.
As noted by FoneArena, the date in the renders — April 3 — suggests a launch is imminent. We should know more about the Moto G6 series next week, but in the meantime, what are your thoughts on Motorola's upcoming phones?