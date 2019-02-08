Over the years, we've seen Google's Pixel brand attached to smartphones, smart speakers, Chromebooks, and even a pair of wireless earbuds. Now, according to two new job listings, it looks like the company is eager to start crafting Pixel wearables.
On the Google Careers site, Google recently published applications for "Vice President, Hardware Engineering, Wearables" and "Wearables Design Manager, Consumer Hardware."
The job description for the first position says that the future employee will:
Work collaboratively with the Senior Leadership team for Google Hardware and will be responsible for the design, development, and shipment of all Google's Wearable products.
For the second position:
As the Design Manager of the Wearables design team within the award-winning Google Hardware Design organization, you will be a critical leader and contributor to guide the efforts in defining and evolving what it means to hold 'Google in your hand'. The role is multifaceted with elements of strategy setting, driving highly complex design projects, cross-functional leadership, as well as people management.
"Wearables" could mean a lot of different things, but if you ask me, this is one of the closest signs we've seen yet of Google finally getting ready to create and launch its own Wear OS smartwatch (the Pixel Watch, if you will). We were expecting Google to release its Pixel Watch last year alongside the Pixel 3 series, but that ultimately never happened. However, with the company's acquisition of Fossil smartwatch tech and now these job postings, it certainly does feel like something is happening on that front.
