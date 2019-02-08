Over the years, we've seen Google's Pixel brand attached to smartphones, smart speakers, Chromebooks, and even a pair of wireless earbuds. Now, according to two new job listings, it looks like the company is eager to start crafting Pixel wearables.

On the Google Careers site, Google recently published applications for "Vice President, Hardware Engineering, Wearables" and "Wearables Design Manager, Consumer Hardware."

The job description for the first position says that the future employee will: