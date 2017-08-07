This is Google's new phone.
We got our first look at the Google Pixel 2 last week, and now we have a fresh pair of photos showing both sides of the phone that corroborate with the first set. The photos show an early development unit — laden with barcodes, naturally — but in much better lighting with the context of being in-hand.
There's nothing particularly new or shocking about the hardware here, but it does help confirm that this is what the smaller Google Pixel 2 is going to look like. The glass portion of the back is much smaller now, with a more pronounced camera housing and that tried-and-true rear fingerprint sensor. On the front, we see pretty distinct openings at the top and bottom, presumably for proper stereo sound.
GSMArena's source that provided the images confirmed that this phone has no headphone jack, which unfortunately matches earlier rumors. If the decision stands past these dev units, people will undoubtedly be upset with this move, particularly as the Pixel 2 doesn't seem to be going for some futuristic thin, narrow, or compact look.
Reader comments
New in-hand Google Pixel 2 leak confirms design elements, missing headphone jack
That is an unattractive phone. Hopefully the XL2 is better than this thing.
It is.
Honestly the Pixel and Pixel XL are nothing special to look at. But it has grown on most. I can most about the function and my phone still functions flawlessly. With consistent monthly security updates.
Like everyone else, I'm dying to see how Google rationalizes their aboutface on the headphone jack. Apart from that, the phone looks fine. You've got a 6P on the front and a Pixel around back. It's a Pixus (becuz that sounds better than Nexel)!
I like Nexel
This is a total skip year for me. NOTHING interesting about this phone from leaks shown. Hopefully, there's a big deception going on. This will easily save me a grand. I guess I put that money into my car stereo that ****s.
buying the pixel xl2 then. cant deal that bezel in 2017. if it was at least a bit small i would have been ok with it(not asking for edge to edge).
xl2 seems to be similar in size compared to xl
Wow, that it's one ugly phone. That camera sensor placement is just horrifying. I won't be able to sleep for months now.
Wow that is ugly. I hope this phone kills the brand. It doesn't deserve anyone buying it.
Is it just me or does the front look A LOT like the nexus 6p.
A screen flanked by stereo front-facing speakers. Not too many ways to differentiate when making a front like that, I guess.
I understand what you’re saying to an extent, but then I look at the Moto X Pure 2015 that I have in a desk drawer.
That being said, I’ll probably get it anyway. This cycle I’m leaning heavily toward the one handed ease of use and pocketable mode.
The Moto X Pure and the Nexus 6P look pretty similar from the front, to my eye.
But yeah, I'd probably get the Pixel 2 if I were planning to upgrade. I'm still happy enough with the original Pixel that I don't see myself spending $700-ish on a new phone any time soon. Maybe I'll change my mind when the end-of-year bonus comes through and I'm desperately looking for irresponsible ways to spend it.
👍🏻
That didn't post properly.
Sorry, it ‘s a thumbs up.
Nice.
No headphone jack, no buy. Not until there is a solid standard for usb audio.