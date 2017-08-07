This is Google's new phone.

We got our first look at the Google Pixel 2 last week, and now we have a fresh pair of photos showing both sides of the phone that corroborate with the first set. The photos show an early development unit — laden with barcodes, naturally — but in much better lighting with the context of being in-hand.

There's nothing particularly new or shocking about the hardware here, but it does help confirm that this is what the smaller Google Pixel 2 is going to look like. The glass portion of the back is much smaller now, with a more pronounced camera housing and that tried-and-true rear fingerprint sensor. On the front, we see pretty distinct openings at the top and bottom, presumably for proper stereo sound.

GSMArena's source that provided the images confirmed that this phone has no headphone jack, which unfortunately matches earlier rumors. If the decision stands past these dev units, people will undoubtedly be upset with this move, particularly as the Pixel 2 doesn't seem to be going for some futuristic thin, narrow, or compact look.