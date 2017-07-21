We just can't wait for the Galaxy Note 8, can we?
After last year's debacle, I think it's safe to say, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may be the most hotly anticipated Galaxy Note ever. Whether you wanted to upgrade last year but never got the chance — or worse, upgraded and had to give your Note 7 back — there are many users out there who've been waiting for a new Note more anxiously than in years past. And while we'll have to wait until August to see much of the Note 8's software, we're getting yet another look at its sexy exterior with some new casemaker renders from BGR.
The front of the device matches the Galaxy S8, but we see the new dual-camera setup on the back of the phone alongside that rear-mounted — and quite high-up — fingerprint scanner. The ports on the bottom of the phone match the S8, as well, except for that distinctive S Pen slot next to that single speaker grille. These are renderings made by casemakers, so while some details might change, the port placement is more than likely dead on, which will make reaching that fingerprint scanner while using the Note 8 an interesting affair without a gripping aid like a Spigen Style Ring.
We'll have to wait till there's a phone in our hands later this summer to see how things shake out, but that waiting game will thankfully be over soon.
Reader comments
I think the Note 9 will be the one to go for!
This will be a let down & probably be an S8 with a S-pen added and no additional features to distinguish it from that phone?
Well then the Note 9 will just be a bigger S9. That's the formula Samsung's been using for like 4 years now.
That fingerprint sensor is horrible. The S8+ was bearable because it was skinnier but this is just rough.
I wasn't really looking to upgrade but that fingerprint sensor location makes it a hard pass for me.
Pixel XL 2 maybe if it's impressive enough, the renders all look sick.
I've had the Note series before - and loved them. Great hardware - always had been bigger \ better items than the S series ...
But
170+ days to get the Nougat update for my 7 Edge... What?
AT&T plus Samsung bloatware and which new items or apps that I never have heard of periodically install - some are subscription based that I cannot get rid of... What?
Pay a premium price for that experience... What?
I truly like the wireless charging - Samsung will have to change a few things for me to stay in their camp...
Renders Renders. Looks like they guessed on how the fingerprint cameras and hr sensor are going to line up. Also the borders.
I was hoping the note 8 would have reduced top and bottom bezels. They can cut it down to half of what it is now on the S8.
Crazy how I look at the s8 now and think the bezels are too big.
Looks marginally better than the S8. But just barely. Even if I had ever liked their aesthetic (I haven't), after four generations of this, I'd be done with it.