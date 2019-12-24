What you need to know
- A new rumor claims Samsung will use an ultra-thin glass display in its next foldable smartphone.
- Thanks to the ultra-thin glass cover, the Galaxy Fold successor's display will apparently have a smoother, unwrinkled appearance.
- Samsung Galaxy Fold uses a foldable plastic screen.
Samsung had filed trademark applications for "Ultra Thin Glass" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, suggesting the company could use glass screens instead of plastic for its future foldable phones. Now, industry insider Ice Universe has claimed in a new tweet that the Galaxy Fold 2 will indeed use an ultra-thin glass cover.
It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2019
To support the new information, the tipster included a leaked image of the Galaxy Fold 2 that had surfaced recently. Ice Universe claims it is due to the fact the device uses an ultra-thin glass cover that the screen looks less wrinkled compared to the Galaxy Fold. If the latest information is to be believed, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the world's first foldable phone to use an ultra-thin glass screen.
However, switching to an ultra-thin glass cover will not necessarily make the Galaxy Fold 2 more durable than the Galaxy Fold. As highlighted in a report published by ETNews in October this year, ultra-thin glass is actually more fragile than transparent polymide. It is also more expensive to manufacture and the yield rates are said to be lower too.
If the recently leaked live images of the device aren't fake, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 6.7-inch sized vertically-folding display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. It is rumored to be made official on the same day as the Galaxy S11 series and could be priced under $1,000.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How to update the software on your Google Pixel phone
One of the best parts of owning a Google Pixel is its regular software updates. Here's how you can make sure you never miss one.
Huawei finalizing Google Services replacements, year-end launch in sight
Google Mobile Services is the heart of the Android experience, and Huawei users have felt that absense in a big way in 2019. Huawei is working to ensure that its Huawei Mobile Services replacement is not just robust enough for users, but that they get access to the best services right away.
Decade in review: 10 years of the biggest stories in Android and Google
Google is way bigger than just Android, but Android was a huge part of Google's decade. Here are the stories that mattered for the company and the operating system.
Expand the Note 10+ storage with one of these microSD cards
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Note 10+ which includes a microSD card slot, despite a base storage option of 256GB. We have compiled a list of the best microSD cards for your new Galaxy Note 10+.