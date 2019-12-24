Samsung had filed trademark applications for "Ultra Thin Glass" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, suggesting the company could use glass screens instead of plastic for its future foldable phones. Now, industry insider Ice Universe has claimed in a new tweet that the Galaxy Fold 2 will indeed use an ultra-thin glass cover.

It can be confirmed that the Galaxy Fold2 leaked not long ago will use an ultra-thin glass cover for the first time in the world, replacing plastic materials. The screen looks flatter and has less wrinkles. In fact, this is the correct cover material for foldable phones. pic.twitter.com/BS73BCsA4N

To support the new information, the tipster included a leaked image of the Galaxy Fold 2 that had surfaced recently. Ice Universe claims it is due to the fact the device uses an ultra-thin glass cover that the screen looks less wrinkled compared to the Galaxy Fold. If the latest information is to be believed, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be the world's first foldable phone to use an ultra-thin glass screen.

However, switching to an ultra-thin glass cover will not necessarily make the Galaxy Fold 2 more durable than the Galaxy Fold. As highlighted in a report published by ETNews in October this year, ultra-thin glass is actually more fragile than transparent polymide. It is also more expensive to manufacture and the yield rates are said to be lower too.

If the recently leaked live images of the device aren't fake, the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a 6.7-inch sized vertically-folding display with a hole-punch cutout at the top. It is rumored to be made official on the same day as the Galaxy S11 series and could be priced under $1,000.