Google has announced new features for G Suite users to make collaborating in documents even easier.

Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides are well-known for letting multiple users work on the same document at the same time. Google has announced new features to improve version control, more preview options, and manage changes.

From Google:

Name versions of a Doc, Sheet or Slide. Being able to assign custom names to versions of your document is a great way to keep a historical record of your team's progress. It's also helpful for communicating when a document is actually final. You can organize and track your team's changes in one place under "Version history" (formerly known as "Revision history") on the web. Select File > Version history > Name current version. For even quicker recall, there's an option to select "Only show named versions" in Docs, Sheets or Slides. Preview "clean versions" of Docs to see what your Doc looks like without comments or suggested edits. Select Tools > Review suggested edits > Preview accept all OR Preview reject all. Accept or reject all edit suggestions at once in your Doc so your team doesn't have to review every single punctuation mark or formatting update. Select Tools > Review suggested edits > Accept all OR Reject all. Suggest changes in a Doc from an Android, iPhone or iPad device. Click the three dots menu in the bottom right of your Doc screen to suggest edits on-the-go. Turn on the "Suggest changes" toggle and start typing in "suggestion mode." cs.

Google also announced new templates with add ons such as DocuSign already built in. Finally, Google is bringing an enhanced Cloud Search experience to G Suite to let users find the exact document they are looking for across Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and other G Suite applications.

Are you looking forward to these new G Suite features? Let us know down below!