H.R. 4747 wants to stop government contracts with telecom companies that use equipment from Huawei or ZTE.
Huawei and ZTE are familiar around these parts because they make some pretty good Android phones, but the bulk of their business comes from the networking equipment the two companies manufacture and sell. Worldwide, both Huawei and ZTE are known for providing equipment like network switches that perform well and aren't crazy expensive. Their gear is popular, with Huawei being the top seller of networking equipment and ZTE coming in at number five — both companies are very important to China's economy.
Past findings show a strong relationship between both companies and China's Communist Party.
Another thing both companies have in common is controversy when it comes to the very same equipment. A 2011 congressional investigation found that Huawei and ZTE were both "directly subject to direction by the Chinese Communist Party," and former NSA chief General Michael V. Hayden has said that Huawei shared "intimate and extensive knowledge of foreign telecommunications systems" with the Chinese state. These allegations led to bans and regulations against any government agencies buying equipment from either company.
A new bill introduced by Texas Republican Michael Conway dubbed "H.R. 4747 — 115th Congress: Defending U.S. Government Communications Act" aims to take things a step further and block any government agency from using a network service provider that has Huawei or ZTE equipment installed. Specifically, service providers with any of the following would be banned from government contracts should the bill pass:
- Telecommunications equipment produced by Huawei Technologies Company or ZTE Corporation (or any subsidiary or affiliate of such entities).
- Telecommunications services provided by such entities or using such equipment.
- Telecommunications equipment or services produced or provided by an entity that the head of the relevant agency reasonably believes to be an entity owned or controlled by, or otherwise connected to, the government of a covered foreign country.
Language in the bill references the past findings of Huawei and ZTE's relationship with the Chinese government, but many U.S. officials are also concerned with trade between both companies and other countries that aren't exactly allies, like Syria, Cuba, or Iran. Last year ZTE was fined over $1 billion for violating U.S.-Iran sanctions and a current investigation into Huawei's dealings with Syria, Cuba, Iran, and Sudan is underway by the U.S. Treasury Department.
This news comes on the heels of AT&T and Verizon dropping support for the Huawei Mate 10 after concerns were reportedly expressed from the Senate and House Intelligence Committees about the companies ties to China's Communist Party. It's also not unusual to see government officials calling for product bans when they think a hostile government may be involved with a company, as we're recently seen with Kaspersky Labs products and Russian spying concerns.
We're unsure how much effect this would have on U.S.-China relations or either company's bottom line, but it surely can't be good news. The bill is currently being considered by a committee and if approved would go before Congress.
Reader comments
I honestly don't know enough about Huawei's security concerns to have an informed opinion, but didn't ZTE sell networking equipment to North Korea? That seems like a good enough reason to bring the hammer down on them.
Trump did say he didn't want anything or anyone from "shithole countries" coming over here.
God I love that man
They would simply go to Vietnam instead
He is comedy gold.
Well they had better ban Apple then as they are totally in bed with the Chinese government.
Or maybe the Chinese government could retaliate by banning the sale and manufacture of any Apple goods in China. That would basically kill Apple as a company instantly.
What's next from the Trumpet? A ban on Chinese food?
this isn't a trump thing. Three-letter government agencies have been concerned about Chinese networking equipment for a long while because the CPU bytecode isn't available for inspection.
Add in some dubious trade policies with countries the U.S. doesn't approve of and you get bans like this one put before Congress.
You mean countries the U.S. doesn't approve of but are happy to sell arms to, even through back door channels when it can't be seen doing it publicly.
I ain't saying a thing other than the list of countries that the US doesn't want companies selling tech products to is a thing.
I know it's a thing, which i find very hypocritical. The US senate is very happy with China when when they are borrowing money from them, it's over a $ trillion isn't it?
While you are right about that China and North Korea especially China are known for the most cyber attacks on companies they can steal IP technology from.
How would you even enforce this?
Find a couple of high-profile instances where the rules were broken, fine them a few billion, and pretend your making freedom.
*pops red, white and blue party popper*
I don't understand anyway why someone would wanna buy that cheap Chinese crap. As an American, who values freedom and human rights I try to buy non Chinese as much as possible. We're digging our own grave here in having commerce with China. And that moron in the WH does everything to even strengthen China's power. Thank God, I'm old. Our kids and grand kids are going to see that colossus in the east rise and dominate the world for generations to come, while we dismantle our country and culture. Basically they are already ahead of us in pretty much every regard except the military. But even that won't take long.
So, no, to Chinese products!
I hear you. I'm old, too, and can remember when every tech company wanted to be Motorola.
But the stuff Huawei is making is as good or better than anything coming from US or EU companies and it's about half the price. That's what we need to look at — either make products that are worth the extra cost in some way or bring the costs down and put less money in a CEO's pocket every quarter.
Didn't say it wasn't good. But with every dollar you spend on this you support a corrupt communist regime! Besides, we're did China get all that tech expertise? They pretty much stole it, analyzed it and then developed on it. Intellectual property doesn't mean a thing to them. But because America likes it cheap we don't give a hot fart in space anymore. All that counts is cheap, cheaper, cheapest. And one day we'll be given the "reward" for this.
They are just as good only because they stole the technology from Cisco and other companies. They are nothing but a bunch of thieves whole steal technology and other proprietary information from US companies.
You can't undo that though. What you can do is make the next generation even better and not let it happen again. Offer something better and people (or in this case, other corporations) will buy it. Obsfucate the way it works, add some sort of digital DRM-like feature that makes it only work for approved sales, do whatever it takes to keep eyes out of the engine that powers it. This will help. Looking backward at things that can't be changed won't.
Bad Jerry! Bad! Bad! Don't mention DRM! Nothing good ever comes out of DRM, unless you're a lawyer.
That's the only way Chinese companies have excelled over the years. Stealing, copying and or partnering up with companies to learn how they can copy the tech and or steal it and call it their own! And the Chinese government forces foreign companies that want to enter in their market to partner up with on their domestic companies. This is how Chinese companies have caught up with American and European companies and will continue to do so cause they can get away with it
Well, these things have to be paid for... I don't know about you personally, but most Americans abhor paying tax. That means these agencies have limited budgets to work with, which means they buy "cheap Chinese crap".
You pay peanuts, you get monkeys.
I like monkeys. Especially the flying ones!
The iPhone X is made in China. I wouldn't call that "cheap Chinese crap". Other high end electronics are also made in China.
You're responding to the wrong person, I put those quotation marks there for a reason.
But, while I don't necessarily agree with the "cheap Chinese crap" comment, the iPhone is a bad example as it's designed in the US. It's cheap American crap that is manufactured in China.
Most of our electronics are made in China. If Huawei and ZTE equipment are suspect, so are all of the electronics produced in China.
Yes most are bec companies have found a way to make their products cheaper while charging for the same or more and making more profit.