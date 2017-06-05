Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great savings on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro!
Thrifter deal alert! Who's that knocking at the door? Oh, just a $50 savings on the awesome Ring Video Doorbell Pro? Well, come on in, don't be shy. This savings drops the video doorbell to its lowest price yet, coming in at just $199.99. With the Video Doorbell Pro you'll be able to not only see who is at your door in 1080p from anywhere but also interact with them without having to answer the door.
That's right, you can interact with the delivery guy so you don't miss that important package, catch the kids who keep ringing your doorbell and leaving, and much more. You can also pick one up through Best Buy's official eBay store at the same price, so don't miss out on this awesome savings. Order one now so you don't regret it later. If you're in the market for the basic Ring Video Doorbell, you can pick one up for just $149.99 right now as well.
Reader comments
I've got one of these. Installation was quite easy, and it works well. However, there are a few things you should know. First, for it to work well, you need a really good wireless signal available, and the doorbell, IMHO, doesn't get the best reception, so, unless your router is within maybe 10 feet of the door, be prepared to buy a repeater. Get it as close to the doorbell as you possibly can. The weaker the signal, the more likely it'll be that you won't get notifications, and, even if you do get them, it'll take longer for your video feed to load. And that's the second point. If someone rings your doorbell or even comes up to your door, you'll get a notification on your phone, and you can then open a video stream and interact with them. However, this can take some time. You get the notification, then you have to take your phone, unlock it, tap the notification, and then you'll either get taken straight to the video or just to the app, meaning you then have to launch the video and wait for it to load. So you're looking at around 30 seconds to a minute before you're ready to talk with whoever is at your door. If the person is patient enough to wait, that's fine, but you aren't going to have time to talk to the UPS or FedEx guy. They're way too quick for that.
The main benefit to the Ring is to deter burglaries, since burglars will often ring the doorbell to see if anyone is home. Having had someone break in when we were home sleeping is terrifying, so, if it stops that, it's money well spent.
I have it. You must have slow internet to have to wait 30 seconds to a minute before watching it or interacting on the video I can do it in about 10 seconds or less.
Maybe your router sucks? Mine is a few years old mid-grade router that's about 20 feet away with furniture, a pillar, and the front door itself in it's path. I never have any problems. With the power saver function off, it loads pretty quickly. I don't have the Pro though, I have the original 720p version.
I'll never understand why people always blame the product before eliminating all other possibilities. Then they go around preaching BS that deters people from buying. Good job internet.
In fact, you leave out the actual useful information, like how if you want to be able to view missed and/or older captures, you need a Ring subscription, which is $3 a month or $30 per year.
No, it doesn't take 30 seconds for video to load, but, unless you happen to have the phone in your hand when you get the notification, it's going to be that long between the notification and interacting with the person at your door, since you have to unlock it, tap the notification, and then wait for the stream to start. This isn't a deal breaker, but it's going to take you longer to get to the stream that you may think, unless you just happen to be using your phone when the notification comes in.
As for Internet, I have 150/25, and I didn't say it is problematic, just that the doorbell definitely doesn't have as good a radio as a phone or laptop. My router is just fine, but the house's brick exterior walls really dampen the signal. Perhaps the 10 feet remark was an exaggeration, but anyone buying this product needs to understand that it needs an excellent signal to work properly every time. If your phone is reporting anything less than, say, 45 db/m at the installation site, assume that you're going to need a repeater, since the doorbell won't get that reception, and anything in the mid 50s is borderline. Not a big deal, since they're relatively cheap, but knowing this ahead of time is going to help your setup go more smoothly.
The subscription fee doesn't bother me. I know it seems to be an issue for some, but the point of this thing is to have access to the video off-site when you aren't home, so having Ring store it makes the most sense. And $3/month or $30/year isn't that much money.
I have the same experience and have high grade internet and ac3200 router. Still got poor signal due to the radio I. The doorbell. I ended up having to put a second router just inside the door. Even then the signal is listed as very good rather than strong. I'm brick construction as well. Overall I am disappointed in the product because of the signal issues.
For everyone experiencing signal issues, it's unfair to blame the product. Ring is utilizing the available 802.11 standards. Maybe in a best case Ring can improve their radio/antenna design.
Two options
Ring offers a wired ethernet doorbell called the Ring Elite.
https://ring.com/elite
More than likely Ring will offer a next gen Ring Pro supporting the 802.11ah standard. Should provide better battery life and longer range.
http://www.wi-fi.org/discover-wi-fi/wi-fi-halow
The Elite looks like a good product, especially since it will use PoE, but that $499 price is pretty high. That's going to discourage lots of folks. I could see it being included in new construction by the builder, but it isn't going to sell so well for current homeowners unless the price comes down.
In terms of 802.11ah, we'll see. Battery life isn't an issue for the Ring Pro, since that one draws all its power from the doorbell wiring, meaning it has no battery.
I don't know about their issues, but I can say I never have an issue with my Vivint system. I thought about ring but Vivint ended up being a better full house and security solution for me.
Mine did not survive Halloween 2016. Trick or Treat is a big deal in our neighborhood. We had over 1000 kids visit. Two-hours in, the Ring Pro just froze. It never worked again. Guess it's not meant for heavy use. Up to that point, it had worked OK for 7 months. It had to be rebooted by turning off the breaker every time the firmware updated, but otherwise did as promised.
I have 2 of the original ring doorbells and while they are a cool geeky toy, I would not purchase them again.
- The subscription portion kind of annoys me. I can purchase local storage for cheap cheap cheap. Why can't i forgo the subscription and store my videos locally? A subscription isn't necessary for it to work, but if you want to see videos after the event (like motion, or who rang the doorbell) then you need the subscription
- There's a delay. I've had mine a couple of years and i can think of only a handful of times that someone rang my doorbell and stood there long enough for me to get the notification, open the app, and initiate a live chat. 99.99% of the time it opens just in time for me to see a fleeing image of them walking away.
- I really just use them more so for motion detection and video recording which i could have done at a fraction of the cost using outdoor cameras like the blink xt (i have 2 of these) and stand alone motion detectors.
They are cool to show off but hindsight, would not buy again.
Doesn't UPS just drop packages off and get the heck on?