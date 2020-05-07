Best Buy has Netgear's Orbi mesh Wi-Fi system on sale for just $249.99 today only. The discounted set includes one router and two satellites that give you a wide-reaching Wi-Fi signal through your whole home. You'd regularly pay over $300 for the 3-piece system and not much less than this for a refurbished version. Best Buy offers free shipping with today's purchase, though you could get your Orbi system quicker using free curbside pickup where available.

Wi-Fi blanket

Netgear Orbi Home Mesh Wi-Fi System

This is an AC2200 tri-band mesh system that includes one Orbi router (RBR40) and two Orbi satellites (RBS20). You'll get coverage up to 6,000 square feet with this 3-pack and super-fast Wi-Fi up to 2.2 Gbps.

$279.99 $349.99 $70 off

The Orbi RBK43S system replaces your current router and any extenders you may have set up. It is capable of covering up to 6,000 square feet with a strong wireless internet connection and the satellites are compact enough to be placed conveniently around your home. The system offers speeds up to 2.2Gbps with MU-MIMO technology for supporting multiple connected devices at once. Despite being a 3-piece set — one router and two satellites — it all operates under a single network name for a seamless connection.

If you're set up with Amazon Echo or Google Home/Nest devices, you can also control your network with just your voice and there are built-in parental controls thanks to Circle integration.

Existing users rate Orbi products very highly — just check out the reviews for any of Orbi's offerings and you'll see glowing recommendations. We also recommend Orbi in our list of the best mesh Wi-Fi systems in 2020.

Netgear has recently unveiled a Wi-Fi 6-compatible range of routers, though you likely don't need it (yet) unless you have tons of connected devices vying for data or particularly heavy gaming demands. Check out our Wi-Fi 6 guide for more.

