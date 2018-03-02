Nest and Ring may be the top names in the smart security camera space, but that doesn't mean they're the only ones out there. Netgear's Arlo line of cameras are fairly popular, too, and now they're getting even better with full Google Assistant integration.

With this update, you'll be able to see live video feeds of your cameras by either talking or typing to the Assistant. You can tell your Google Home to "show the Backyard on the Living Room TV" if you have an NVIDIA Shield TV or Chromecast-enabled television, and if you're out and about, you can ask the Google Assistant to show you any of your camera fees right on your phone.

To get all of this working, simply open the Google Assistant on your phone, go to Settings, Home control, and then search for "Arlo."

Most all Arlo cameras support Google Assistant controls, including:

Arlo Pro 2

Arlo Pro

Arlo Go

Arlo Q

Arlo Q Plus

Arlo Baby

Now that Arlo's jumped on board the Assistant train, are you more inclined to get one over its many competitors?

