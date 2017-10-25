Don't worry, we also forgot that Netflix still rented out DVDs.
Before Netflix was the streaming giant that it is today, it was the king of physical DVD rentals. This rental service is still in operation as DVD.com, and Netflix finally released an Android app for it so subscribers can manage their DVD queue right from their phone.
The DVD Netflix app has been available on iOS since January of this year, and the Android version works in the exact same manner. Once you log into your account, you'll be able to browse through titles by new releases, comedies, horror, action, etc. Hopping into your queue will allow you to see which titles you're scheduled to receive next, which ones you currently have, and the history of DVDs and BluRays you're previously had.
You'll also be able to use the app for adding new titles to your queue, search through Netflix's entire library of movies/TV shows, and get notifications for when a DVD ships.
Netflix's DVD program starts at $4.99, and the service reportedly still has more than four million subscribers. Although it isn't for me, this might be something worth checking out now that there's an official app for managing everything.
Reader comments
Seems like it should had just been an addition to the current Netflix app as a separate link to click within, but I guess that would be pointless as more people stream and don't actually get DVD.
It's one reason why I like Amazon Prime Video. Offers the selections Netflix don't have and can just rent if I need to, which I don't do much of in the first place. If I care that much about DVD's I just Redbox it.
US only I'm guessing
Don't they only rent DVDs in the US anyway, though? Pretty sure they don't in the UK. There are definitely regions that could benefit from the service, but do they serve them?
It would be pretty pointless to have the app in a region where you can't actually get DVDs.
I never ordered DVDs from them. Did they actually split up the services after Qwikster failed?
I first rented from Netflix when you paid for each disk. I had a coupon, so the price was ok, but without the coupon, it was more expensive, than going to local video store. I know people that still use Netflix for Blu Rays and DVDs. There are things you can get on disc, that you cannot get in RedBox or stream.
There are also those that live in rural areas where only satellite internet (or dial-up) is available. Due to the data caps, lower speeds and high latency, there is no way movie streaming is really a consideration.
Nice, I've been waiting for this since the iOS app came out