Don't worry, we also forgot that Netflix still rented out DVDs.

Before Netflix was the streaming giant that it is today, it was the king of physical DVD rentals. This rental service is still in operation as DVD.com, and Netflix finally released an Android app for it so subscribers can manage their DVD queue right from their phone.

The DVD Netflix app has been available on iOS since January of this year, and the Android version works in the exact same manner. Once you log into your account, you'll be able to browse through titles by new releases, comedies, horror, action, etc. Hopping into your queue will allow you to see which titles you're scheduled to receive next, which ones you currently have, and the history of DVDs and BluRays you're previously had.

You'll also be able to use the app for adding new titles to your queue, search through Netflix's entire library of movies/TV shows, and get notifications for when a DVD ships.

Netflix's DVD program starts at $4.99, and the service reportedly still has more than four million subscribers. Although it isn't for me, this might be something worth checking out now that there's an official app for managing everything.

